108 workers protest enters day 16, EMRI sets Dec 22 deadline to resume work

Guwahati, Dec 17: The protest of the members of All Assam 108 Mrityunjoy Employee Association, comprising ambulance drivers, technicians and emergency response officers of the ambulance service, completed its 16 days at Chachal protest ground on Dec 16.

Talking to The Assam Tribune, office-bearers of the organization informed that they will continue the agitation until the State government takes steps to regularize their jobs.

In another development, EMRI Green Health Services set December 22 as deadline to its employees to resume their duties.

“Failure to comply the same will compel the management to take further action, including termination of services, after which separated employees will be released with their full and final dues as per applicable rules,” a statement said.

According to the statement, so far EMRI Green Health Services has terminated around 850 employees from the service across the State, as they remained absent in duty amid the protest.

Earlier on the 10th day of the protest, the workers performed ritualistic observances, traditionally associated with mourning such as Doha rituals, hair tonsuring ceremonies, while paying tribute to the 860 martyrs of the Assam Movement marking Swahid Diwas.

The observances underlined the seriousness of their protest and to send a strong message to the government that their fight for livelihood, dignity and job security is far from over.