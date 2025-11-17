Tezpur University students seek VC’s suspension, judicial probe over graft, threats

Guwahati, Nov 17: The Tezpur University student community, on Monday, levelled a series of serious allegations against Vice-Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh, accusing him of administrative misconduct, large-scale corruption, academic negligence and intimidating protesting students.

Addressing a press meet at the Guwahati Press Club, student representatives demanded the immediate suspension or termination of the Vice-Chancellor and called for the formation of a judicial inquiry committee headed by a sitting or former Supreme Court judge.

The students also criticised the university administration for not paying tribute to cultural icon Zubeen Garg, after Assam lost one of its most revered artistes.

Nipu Boruah, a student present in the conference, alleged that corruption under the Vice-Chancellor began “from the very day he joined on March 21, 2023”.

Boruah claimed that irregularities in finances, faculty appointments, academic processes and campus administration have become rampant. “If we start talking about corruption in the university, it would not end soon,” he said.

Students also raised doubts about Singh’s educational qualifications, saying no information or research publications from his doctoral work can be found online.

Boruah further alleged that the Vice-Chancellor has issued “death-like threats” to students involved in the 57-day-long protest.

Though an enquiry committee was set up earlier, students said the findings have not been made public despite submitting multiple evidence documents.

They also mentioned that the President of India, who serves as Visitor of the university, has not responded to their grievance petition for over a month.

The students also sought the selection of a new Vice-Chancellor with “official qualifications, cultural sensitivity, and respect for the university’s legacy”.

Boruah also noted the decline in Tezpur University’s NIRF ranking since Singh assumed office and accused him of mishandling cyber threats, saying despite FIRs filed with the police and cyber cell, “no culprit has been identified.”

Student representative Bhaskar J. Borah alleged that the Vice-Chancellor has “destroyed the academic system” by exerting complete administrative control.

He accused Singh of ending contracts of 72 guest faculty members without notice and replacing them with research scholars paid as little as Rs 4,000–6,000 per month.

He further alleged a cut in research contingency funds, stating scholars received only Rs 4,000 instead of the mandated Rs 10,000.

Borah also accused the Vice-Chancellor of cutting trees across campus “in the name of beautification” and forcing students to fund their AIU participation due to lack of university support.

Another student, Ananya Devi, alleged that the Vice-Chancellor violated the Tezpur University Act by not appointing a Pro-Vice Chancellor after assuming office.

She also claimed that a financial scam to the tune of Rs 12 crore has taken place under the current administration in the name of book purchases, hostel development and "miscellaneous spending".

She claimed that Vice-Chancellor Singh has been absent for over 388 days in his two-year tenure, describing the functioning of the institution as “autocratic”.

The students reiterated that their movement is non-political and solely aimed at protecting the academic future of more than 5,000 students.

At the time of writing this report, the University administration hasn't issued any statement.