Several arrested in Assam for alleged support of Pakistan after Pahalgam attack

Guwahati, Apr 25: As many as six individuals have been arrested from various parts of Assam for allegedly supporting Pakistan in connection with the recent Pahalgam attack.

The arrested individuals have been identified as – Md. Jabir Hussain from Hailakandi, Md. A.K. Bahauddin, Md. Javed Mazumder from Silchar, Md. Mahahar Mia @ Md. Mujihirul Islam from Morigaon, Md. Aminul Islam from Nagaon and Md. Sahil Ali from Sivasagar.

Taking to the popular microblogging website, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Assam will not tolerate any individual who, directly or indirectly, supports or defends Pakistan in connection with the heinous attack in Pahalgam. Further arrests are underway, as part of our ongoing crackdown.”

This comes in the wake of the Pahalgam attack on April 22, where at least 26 people were killed and several others were injured.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the nation, with several organisations taking to the streets condemning the attack, including Assam.

Earlier, on Thursday, the Nagaon police arrested AIUDF legislator Aminul Islam for allegedly making controversial remarks about the Pahalgam attack.

Islam’s comments, suggested that the attack, along with similar incidents in Kashmir was part of a government conspiracy. His statements sparked widespread controversy and backlash, leading to his arrest.

The legislator has been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 152, which pertains to sedition. An FIR (number 347/25) has been filed against him, including charges under Sections 152, 196, 197(1), 113(3), and 352, related to his controversial remarks.





