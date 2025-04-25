Indian army responds firmly to Pakistan's firing along LoC amid Pahalgam terror fallout

Guwahati, April 25: Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated sharply following the brutal massacre of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam region, allegedly carried out by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists. In the wake of the attack, the Pakistan Army has resorted to small arms firing at multiple locations along the Line of Control (LoC), prompting a swift and effective response from the Indian Army.

Confirming the development, the Indian Army stated, “Small arms firing at some places on the LoC were initiated by the Pakistan Army. Effectively responded to by the Indian Army. No casualties, further details are being ascertained.” The situation remains tense, with increased vigilance along the border.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first reaction to the Pahalgam terror attack, issued a stern warning, stating, “Terrorists, their handlers, and backers will be chased and avenged to the ends of the earth.” His message was echoed across the nation as a massive tech-assisted anti-terror operation entered its fourth day in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam, aimed at tracking down the perpetrators of the civilian killings — 25 tourists and one local.

In another tragic development, a soldier was martyred during a fierce gunfight in Udhampur’s Basantgarh region on Thursday. The operation, based on precise intelligence inputs, was launched jointly by the Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police. The Army stated, “One of our bravehearts sustained grievous injuries in the initial exchange and later succumbed despite the best medical efforts.”

Simultaneously, operations are also underway in the Kulgam and Poonch districts. In Kulgam, intermittent gunfire marked the beginning of the encounter, although no further exchange of fire was reported since Friday morning. In Poonch, another coordinated search and cordon operation began on Thursday.

Security forces have launched an all-out offensive in Jammu and Kashmir, with four major operations currently underway — including the largest in Pahalgam. The Baisaran operation is being supported with drones, helicopters, advanced surveillance equipment, and sniffer dogs, as forces aim to neutralise the terrorists behind one of the deadliest civilian attacks in recent memory.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the site of the Baisaran massacre to review the ground situation and send a resolute message to the perpetrators. In a series of diplomatic and strategic countermeasures, India has suspended the Indus Water Treaty — a landmark agreement with Pakistan signed in 1960 — and shut down the Attari land border crossing.

Further, Pakistan nationals have been ordered to leave India within 48 hours. India’s diplomatic mission in Pakistan has been scaled down by 70%, and the military attaché of the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi has been declared persona non grata.

India’s stern military and diplomatic response underscores its zero-tolerance policy toward cross-border terrorism, with national security forces vowing to bring justice for the victims of the Pahalgam massacre.