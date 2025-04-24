AIUDF MLA arrested for 'conspiracy' remarks on Pahalgam terror attack

Raha, April 24: The Nagaon police arrested AIUDF legislator Aminul Islam on Thursday for allegedly making controversial remarks about the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that killed 26 people on April 22.

Islam’s comments, suggesting the attack and similar incidents in Kashmir were part of a government conspiracy, sparked widespread controversy and led to his arrest.

Confirming the arrest, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Jayanta Baruah stated, "Islam was taken into custody for his inflammatory remarks. He is currently being held at the Sadar police station."

Islam's comments had suggested that the recent attack and other incidents in the region were premeditated actions orchestrated by the government. His statements quickly garnered significant attention and led to a backlash from both the public and the authorities.

While being escorted to the police station, Islam, undeterred by the charges, remarked, “No one can stop me from telling the truth.”

Following the arrest, AIUDF’s central general secretary, Champak Kalita, condemned the move as an attack on free speech. "Aminul merely expressed his opinion on the issue. He did not support terrorism; he simply shared his perspective. Everyone has the right to voice their opinion. The government’s responsibility is to address concerns, not arrest those who raise them," Kalita asserted.

Islam has been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 152, which pertains to sedition. The FIR (number 347/25) includes charges under Sections 152, 196, 197(1), 113(3), and 352, stemming from his controversial remarks.

This is not Islam’s first brush with legal trouble. He was previously arrested for spreading communal remarks and misinformation about Covid-19 through an audio clip. The police had registered an FIR in that case, seizing his phone after Islam admitted to making and forwarding the clip.

Meanwhile, reacting to the arrest, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the content of the video posted by the legislator suggested an attempt to defend Pakistan.

“I have reviewed the video, and it appears to have been posted in a manner that defends Pakistan. I instructed the DGP to act, and the MLA has been arrested on charges of sedition,” he said.