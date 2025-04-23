After Pahalgam, India strikes back: Indus Treaty halted, border closed, diplomats expelled

Guwahati, April 23: In a decisive response to the cowardly terror attack in Pahalgam, India has taken a series of robust diplomatic measures to hold Pakistan accountable for its role in cross-border terrorism.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday evening discussed the implications of the attack, which claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, with several others sustaining injuries.

The meeting also noted that the attack occurred against the backdrop of successful elections in Jammu and Kashmir and the region's ongoing progress toward economic development and stability. These achievements, India believes, are viewed as a threat by terrorist factions seeking to destabilise the region.

Recognising the seriousness of this attack and its cross-border linkages, the CCS took the following unprecedented measures:

Indus Waters Treaty suspended – India has placed the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance with immediate effect. This historic move effectively halts decades of cooperation on water-sharing between India and Pakistan.

Closure of Attari Integrated Check Post – In a direct response to the terrorist attack, India has announced the immediate closure of the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, which serves as a key border crossing between the two nations. Indian authorities have granted Pakistani nationals with valid travel endorsements until May 1, 2025, to return to Pakistan through this route.

Cancellation of SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani Nationals – India has decided that Pakistani nationals will no longer be allowed to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES). All such visas are cancelled. Those already in India must leave within 48 hours.

Persona Non Grata Declaration for Pakistani Diplomats – India has declared Pakistan’s Defence, Military, Naval, and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi as Persona Non Grata. These officials have been given one week to leave India.

India also announced the withdrawal of its own Defence, Navy, and Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, with all such posts deemed annulled. Moreover, five support staff of these service advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions.

Reduction in Diplomatic Staff – India has decided to reduce the overall strength of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad and the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi. The two embassies will be cut to a staff strength of 30, down from the current 55. This reduction will be implemented by May 1, 2025.

The CCS also reviewed the overall security situation and directed all Indian forces to maintain the highest level of vigilance. India has resolved to ensure that the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack are brought to justice, and that their sponsors will be held accountable.

-With inputs from agencies