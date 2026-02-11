Rafale, Sukhoi, Tejas roar over Moran Emergency Landing Facility ahead of PM visit

Moran, Feb 11: The Indian Air Force (IAF), on Wednesday, carried out experimental landings of fighter aircraft at the newly constructed Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) on a stretch of National Highway at Moran.

The trial landings are part of preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the site on February 14.

According to official sources, the Prime Minister will depart from Sivasagar at 10 am and travel to Moran, where he is scheduled to witness an air show at the Emergency Landing Facility.

As many as 16 aircraft are expected to participate in the demonstration before he proceeds to Guwahati.

Following the formal inauguration of the runway, fighter jets and transport aircraft, including Sukhoi, Rafale, Tejas and MiG fighters, as well as C-130J Hercules and Antonov An-32 transport aircraft, are slated to operate from the highway strip.





Officials said such Emergency Landing Facilities enhance strategic mobility and operational flexibility, particularly in frontier regions.

In emergency situations, including wartime contingencies or large-scale natural disasters, the highway can be rapidly converted into a functional airbase, enabling swift troop deployment, logistics movement and rescue operations.

The facility has been developed along a 4.2-km stretch of highway at an estimated cost of Rs 150 crore.

Constructed under the supervision of the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), the 30-metre-wide stretch has been designed to double as an emergency runway during wartime or natural disasters.

Meanwhile, the Assam administration has stepped up preparations ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit.





On February 5, a high-level coordination meeting was held near the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) site, attended by senior officials from the Assam government, the Indian Air Force and the district administration.

The meeting reviewed security arrangements, traffic regulation plans, logistical coordination and the Prime Minister’s detailed itinerary.

Traffic restrictions have since been imposed on the stretch of the Moran bypass where the ELF is located. Commuters have been advised to use the old National Highway-37 as an alternative route during the period.