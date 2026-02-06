Security tightened, traffic curbs imposed ahead of PM Modi's Moran visit on Feb 14

Jorhat, Feb 6: The Assam administration has intensified preparations ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Moran on February 14, when he will inaugurate the Indian Air Force’s emergency landing facility (ELF) on a four-lane highway.

The emergency landing facility, constructed on a 4.2-km stretch of the Moran bypass is the first of its kind in the region.

Built under the supervision of the Indian Air Force by a contractor firm from West Bengal, the strip is designed to allow fighter aircraft to land and take off during emergencies directly from a national highway.

Ahead of the Prime Minister’s arrival, a high-level coordination meeting was held on Thursday near the ELF site at Moran, attended by senior officials of the Assam government, the Indian Air Force and the district administration.

The meeting reviewed security arrangements, traffic management, logistics and the Prime Minister’s detailed schedule.

Among those present were Assam Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota, Director General of Police Harmeet Singh, Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Bikram Koiry, senior Indian Air Force officials and representatives of state departments.

Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota said extensive preparations were underway, including trial landings of fighter aircraft before the inauguration.

“From February 8 onwards, fighter aircraft will begin trial landings on the emergency strip. The Prime Minister will land here on February 14 and formally inaugurate the facility. He will also witness fighter aircraft operations before departing for Delhi,” Kota said.

To facilitate these activities, traffic has been restricted on the 4.2-km stretch of the Moran bypass where the ELF is located. Commuters

have been advised to use the old National Highway-37 during the period.

“Traffic regulations are being put in place from today. The old road will remain open for regular movement to ensure minimal inconvenience to the public,” Kota added.

The event will be made accessible to the public, with designated viewing areas being planned so people can witness fighter jet landings up close.

“The Chief Minister has emphasised that people, especially students and the younger generation, should be able to witness this historic moment. Seeing fighter aircraft land on a highway will inspire and motivate them,” the Chief Secretary said.

Assam DGP Harmeet Singh described the facility as a matter of pride for the state and said elaborate security arrangements were being put in place for the Prime Minister’s visit.

“Creating an emergency landing facility here is a matter of honour for Assam and reflects the quality of our highway infrastructure. The landings and demonstrations on that day will be open to the public at designated locations. Security drills are already underway, and people are requested to strictly follow instructions and remain within earmarked zones,” Singh said.

Senior police and security officials said coordination with the Indian Air Force is ongoing to ensure smooth conduct of the event without any security lapses.

Once inaugurated, the Moran ELF will enable Indian Air Force fighter jets to land on the highway during emergencies, significantly enhancing operational flexibility in the Northeast.