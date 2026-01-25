PM likely to land on NE’s first highway-based emergency landing strip in Moran

Moran, Jan 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the Northeast’s first highway-based emergency landing strip on the Dibrugarh–Moran stretch of National Highway 127.

Preparations are underway ahead of the Prime Minister’s proposed visit, with strong buzz that Modi may land his aircraft on the 30-metre-wide runway built along the highway.

Although vehicular movement is currently permitted, the designated runway stretch has been kept clear and operationally ready. Central dividers along the stretch have already been removed to facilitate aircraft operations.

Fencing has been installed on both sides of the road to prevent the entry of people and animals during flight operations, while temporary roadside shops have been removed as part of safety measures.

Officials said these preparations have significantly increased the likelihood of the Prime Minister’s aircraft landing on the highway.

Reacting to the development, senior BJP leader from Dibrugarh, Parag Dutta, said the announcement had fulfilled a long-cherished dream of the region.

“Through a live video by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, we came to know that on February 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will grace this highway by landing his aircraft here. This is a dream we have had for years. All residents are eagerly waiting for it. Such an initiative will create history,” Dutta said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Chah Janagosthi Morcha district general secretary, Dibrugarh, Shyamal Bhumij, welcomed the Prime Minister’s proposed visit and inauguration.

“On behalf of the Chah Janagosthi Morcha state committee, we welcome him. What we once only dreamt of — an emergency aircraft landing on a national highway — will turn into reality on February 14,” Bhumij said.

On January 8, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had hinted at the possibility of the Prime Minister visiting the site to inaugurate the advanced landing facility. “If not, we will try to get the Defence Minister,” Sarma had said.

Earlier, during a visit to the district in June 2025, the Chief Minister had said that if an aircraft is unable to land at Dibrugarh airport for any reason, the highway strip would serve as an alternative.

The state-of-the-art highway-based emergency landing strip has been constructed over a 4.5-kilometre stretch under the supervision of the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

Once operational, the facility is expected to significantly enhance strategic flexibility for the Armed Forces in the sensitive Northeast frontier, while also strengthening civil aviation preparedness during emergencies.

In times of war or natural disasters, the highway can be swiftly converted into a fully functional air base for the Indian Air Force, capable of handling aircraft such as Sukhoi, Rafale, MiG, Tejas, Hercules and AN-32.