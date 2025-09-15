‘Protests will only delay’: CM urges six communities to stay patient on ST demand

Kokrajhar, Sept 15: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has appealed to the six communities demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to suspend their protests, warning that continued agitation could “only delay the process further.”

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of a public meeting in Aflagaon, Kokrajhar, ahead of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls on Monday, Sarma said the procedure for granting ST status to the six groups — Moran, Motok, Koch-Rajbongshi, Adivasi (tea tribes), Chutia and Tai Ahom — is “moving smoothly with positive efforts.”

“Protests will only delay the entire process more. The process of granting ST status is moving forward, and I am taking it ahead. People should not think protests are the only solution. We must find a middle ground,” he said, adding that he has been in constant touch with community organisations and has updated them about the progress.

Warning against the risks associated with frequent agitations, Sarma remarked, “Protests have been one reason why Assam has remained backward. What if something untoward happens during a protest? The entire process could falter.”

The Chief Minister had earlier said that the Assam government would table a detailed report on the issue during the upcoming Assembly session in November. The report, he said, would reflect detailed discussions held with stakeholders over the past four years.

Meanwhile, over the last week, several protests have been staged across the state. On September 13, the Tai Ahom Yuba Parishad, Assam (TAYPA), along with the Tai Ahom Mahila Parishad, held a sit-in demonstration at the Rajahua playground in Sadiya, renewing their long-standing demand for ST status and greater autonomy.

Earlier in July, the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs had announced that a reconstituted committee of Assam ministers would consult representatives of the six communities to determine the extent of reservation that could be provided once ST status is granted.