Tai Ahom organisations stage sit-in protest in Sadiya, reminds betrayal over ST status

Sadiya, Sept 13: The Tai Ahom Yuba Parishad, Assam (TYPA), along with the Tai Ahom Mahila Parishad, staged a sit-in demonstration at the Rajahua playground in Sadiya on Saturday, reiterating the community's long-standing demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status and greater autonomy.

The protest, supported by several local Tai Ahom organisations, drew hundreds of participants, including men, women and community leaders. Protesters raised slogans demanding constitutional recognition and warned that government's continued inaction would compel them to withdraw support for the ruling BJP in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Rajani Buragohain, president of the Sadiya sub-divisional committee of Taypa, accused the government of betraying the community’s trust.

“When Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Assam in 2014, he promised ST status to six ethnic communities within a month of coming to power. It has been more than 10 years, but nothing has changed. Unless the assurance is fulfilled before the Assembly polls, we will challenge the BJP strongly and urge our people not to support the party in Ahom-dominated constituencies,” Buragohain said.

Buragohain added that the slogan “No ST, No Rest” has now evolved into “No ST, No Vote” to reflect the growing frustration within the community.

The Tai Ahoms, along with Moran, Motok, Chutia, Koch-Rajbongshi, and Adivasi Tea Tribes, have been demanding ST status for decades. While the BJP has repeatedly promised to address the issue, legislative approval has remained pending despite multiple reports and discussions.

Saturday’s protest coincided with Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Assam, which protestors said provided the right opportunity to remind the Centre of its unfulfilled commitments. Several prominent residents and community leaders joined the agitation in solidarity.