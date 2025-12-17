Modi, Shah to visit Assam as BJP ramps up development & poll outreach

Guwahati, Dec 17: With an eye firmly on the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, the ruling BJP is set to intensify its political and development outreach in the state as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are scheduled for a series of high-profile visits to Assam later this month.

Announcing the itinerary, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on a live feed, said the visits will showcase transformative infrastructure projects, and boost economic confidence.

The Prime Minister will arrive in Assam on December 20 and inaugurate the new terminal at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, a project built at a cost of around Rs 4,000 crore. Designed using indigenous bamboo and inspired by the shape of the traditional kopou phool (foxtail orchid), the terminal blends Assam’s cultural identity with world-class aviation facilities.

An 80-foot statue of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi will also be unveiled during the inauguration.

“The new terminal is astoundingly beautiful and equipped with advanced facilities. Bamboo sourced from Assam has been used extensively, and its design reflects our culture,” Sarma said, adding that he would personally showcase the terminal a day before the inauguration.

The Chief Minister also announced future infrastructure plans around the airport, including an elevated corridor directly connecting Guwahati airport to Jalukbari, for which the National Highways Authority of India is expected to submit a proposal soon.

An aerocity project, an aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) hub, and an aviation training school with simulators are also in the pipeline, aimed at creating employment opportunities for local youth.

After the airport programme, the Prime Minister will attend a meeting in Guwahati on December 20 and later interact with BJP workers at the party office.

On December 21, Modi will visit the inland waterways terminal on the Brahmaputra, which was inaugurated last month by Nirmala Sitharaman. He will board the Charaideo ferry, during which he will participate in Pariksha Pe Charcha session with 25–30 students from Classes 9, 10, and 11, discussing exam-related stress and preparation.

“The Prime Minister’s ferry journey across the Brahmaputra will be an added tourism highlight. Just as tourist footfall increased after his Kaziranga visit, we believe this will project Brahmaputra as a major tourism destination,” Sarma said.

The Prime Minister will also visit the Assam Movement Martyrs’ Memorial and pay homage to the 860 martyrs, marking the first time a sitting Prime Minister has done so. Later that day, Modi will travel to Dibrugarh, which the state government is developing as Assam’s second capital.

A major focus of the Dibrugarh leg will be the expansion of the Namrup fertiliser plant.

While the existing facility produces around three lakh metric tonnes of urea annually, a new Rs 10,000-crore project, jointly funded by the Centre (60 percent) and the Assam government (40 percent), aims to raise production to 12 lakh metric tonnes.

“This will make Assam self-reliant in fertiliser production and enable exports to other parts of India,” Sarma said.

Following Modi’s departure, the Home Minister will visit Assam on December 29 for a series of programmes with cultural and administrative significance.

Shah will inaugurate development works at Batadrava and Borduwa, the birthplace of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva, including the newly built Bhagawat Griha.

He will also inaugurate the Jyoti-Bishnu auditorium with a seating capacity of 5,000 and launch a state-wide CCTV surveillance project.

Next month, Shah is expected to visit Dibrugarh again to lay the foundation stone of the new Assam Legislative Assembly complex.

Notably, Prime Minister Modi visited Assam twice earlier this year in February and September, while Amit Shah toured the state in March and August.

The back-to-back visits by the BJP’s top leadership underline a coordinated strategy to blend governance with political mobilisation as Assam heads toward the 2026 Assembly elections.

Inviting people to participate, Sarma said, “I urge the people of Assam to attend these programmes and witness the scale of development taking place in the state.”