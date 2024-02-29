PM Modi set to embark on two-day visit to Assam

Guwahati, Feb 29:The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, is all set to embark on a two-day visit to Assam on March 8, 2024.

PM Modi will arrive at Kohora on the evening of March 8 and stay the night before taking a safari inside the park the next morning and he will leave for Jorhat to attend a series of programmes.



Earlier on Tuesday, Assam Forest and Environment Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary made a visit to the Kaziranga National Park and held several meetings with senior officials, including Chief Secretary Paban Borthakur and Director General of Police G. P. Singh, in order to finalise the arrangements made for the Prime Minister’s visit.