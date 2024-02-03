Traffic advisory issued ahead of PM Modi's visit to Guwahati

Guwahati, Feb 3: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police issued a traffic advisory for commuters in Guwahati to ensure the safety of the public, especially vulnerable road users like children, students, women, senior citizens and differently abled persons on the road and to give free passage to emergency vehicles like ambulances, Fire tenders etc. The following restrictions on the movement of vehicles shall be imposed on February 3 and 4, 2024, during PM Modi’s visit to the city:

RESTRICTIONS ON THE MOVEMENT OF VEHICLES:

♦Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 4 wheels and above shall be restricted on NH-27 and NH-17 falling under Guwahati City from 2 PM to 11 PM on 3rd February, 2024 and from 4 AM to 6 PM on 4th February, 2024.



♦Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 3 wheels and above shall be restricted on G.S. Road, Panjabari road, B. Barooah road, GNB road, MG road, AT road and DG road from 2 PM to 10 PM on 3 February, 2024.



♦Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 3 wheels and above shall be restricted on G.S. Road, Panjabari road, Sixmile-Narengi Road, Tripura (Gali) Road, Beltola Bazar Road, Beltola-Basistha Road from 5 AM to 6 PM on 4th February, 2024.



♦ASTC Buses/ City Buses will be regulated accordingly depending upon the traffic scenario of the City



♦There will be no any restriction on the movement of the emergency vehicles like Ambulances, Fire tenders etc. on 3rd & 4th February, 2024.

