PM to visit Assam Dec 20; new airport terminal launch, Namrup plant top agenda

Guwahati, Dec 4: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed two-day visit to the state from December 20.

Sarma said the Prime Minister’s visit would “herald a new wave of development” in Assam.

"Assam is all set to welcome Adarniya Shri @narendramodi ji on 20th December as he will herald a new wave of development in the state.” Reviewed preparations for his welcome and the marquee events which will take place during the visit," the chief minister posted on the microblogging website on Wednesday.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the new terminal building of the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport. Once operational, the terminal will be able to handle over 1.3 crore passengers annually—significantly reducing congestion and strengthening Guwahati’s position as a key aviation hub for the region.

Modi will also unveil a statue of Assam’s first chief minister, Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi, at Borjhar and is scheduled to address a public meeting in Guwahati.

He will also lay the foundation stone for a new brownfield ammonia-urea complex of 12.7 lakh metric tonnes annual capacity at Namrup, and address a public meeting there.

The chief minister reviewed readiness for both events in Guwahati and Namrup and instructed officials to ensure smooth and successful execution of all programmes, an official statement said.

Industries and Commerce Minister Bimal Bora, Naharkatia MLA Taranga Gogoi, the district commissioners of Kamrup and Dibrugarh, and AVFCL managing director S.P. Mahanta joined the meeting virtually. Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, DGP Harmeet Singh and several senior officials were also present.









With inputs from PTI