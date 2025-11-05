PM to unveil new Guwahati terminal, lay foundation for Namrup fertiliser plant

Guwahati, Nov 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the new terminal of Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport and lay the foundation stone for the ambitious Rs 10,601-crore brownfield Ammonia-Urea complex at Namrup.

The announcement came after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met the Prime Minister in New Delhi on Tuesday.

During the 20-minute meeting, Sarma formally invited Modi to dedicate the airport terminal to the nation and to lay the foundation for the new fertiliser plant, according to an official statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office.

The new terminal at LGBI Airport in Guwahati is designed to significantly enhance air connectivity and passenger handling capacity across the Northeast.

Once operational, the terminal will be equipped to handle over 1.3 crore passengers annually, substantially easing air traffic congestion and positioning Guwahati as a key aviation hub for the entire region.

With state-of-the-art amenities, advanced baggage handling systems, and improved passenger facilities, the terminal is set to become one of the most modern airport infrastructures in Eastern India.

Officials believe it will play a pivotal role in boosting tourism, trade, and regional integration.

The second key project, the Namrup Ammonia-Urea complex, represents a major investment in Assam’s industrial sector.

Estimated at Rs 10,601 crore, the brownfield expansion aims to modernise and expand the existing Namrup Fertiliser Complex, ensuring a sustainable supply of fertilisers to farmers across the Northeast.

Once completed, the project will significantly reduce dependency on fertiliser imports and enhance the agricultural productivity of the region. It is expected to generate employment opportunities and promote economic growth in upper Assam and adjoining areas.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, expressing his appreciation for the Prime Minister’s continued support, said, “Grateful that Adarniya Modi Ji has kindly consented. We eagerly await his visit.”

Sarma highlighted that both projects align with the Prime Minister’s vision of a “Viksit Bharat” and a “Prosperous Northeast,” strengthening connectivity, industry, and agriculture in the state.

The Prime Minister’s visit is expected to take place soon, with detailed schedules to be announced after final coordination between the Prime Minister’s Office and the Assam government.

PTI