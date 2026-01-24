Mobile internet back in Kokrajhar & Chirang; relief camps shut

Kokrajhar, Jan 24: Mobile internet services have been fully restored across Kokrajhar and Chirang districts, and nearly all relief camps have been closed as the situation gradually returns to normal following recent tensions that left two people dead after a mob attack over suspected cattle theft.

Addressing the press on Saturday, Additional Superintendent of Police Nabanita Sharma said the districts have witnessed a return to calm after unrest earlier this month.

“On everyone’s request, mobile internet services have been restored. On behalf of the administration, we urge everyone not to misuse the internet. Kindly refrain from posting any instigative or provocative content on social media platforms,” Sharma said.

She added that authorities are closely monitoring online platforms following the restoration. “We are monitoring social media platforms and will take action against anyone found circulating or posting provocative content,” the ASP said.

Sharma also informed that only one relief camp remains operational and is scheduled to close on January 24.

“Most people staying in relief camps have returned to their homes, and residents of the remaining camp are expected to leave today. We request all sections of society and communities to cooperate,” she said.

The Kokrajhar district administration had set up relief camps at Karigaon High School and Gwajanpuri Amanpara High School after villagers, particularly from the remote northern parts of Karigaon, fled their homes fearing reprisals.

More than 1,200 people took shelter in the camps following the unrest on January 19.

Mobile internet services had been suspended across Kokrajhar and Chirang on January 20 after violent protests erupted in the aftermath of a road accident, leading to the deaths of two people.

The situation had prompted the deployment of the Rapid Action Force and other security units to contain the unrest.

The suspension caused widespread disruption, with students preparing for examinations reporting difficulty accessing study materials and communicating with teachers.

Interns and job aspirants also said their work was stalled, while many residents struggled with routine digital activities, including online transactions.

Authorities had imposed the internet shutdown under prohibitory orders to curb the spread of rumours and inflammatory content, a standard measure during law-and-order situations.

With services now fully restored, the administration has urged responsible use of online platforms as Kokrajhar and Chirang continue their return to normalcy.