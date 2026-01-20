Kokrajhar tense, 19 detained after locals gherao police outpost over mob killing

Kokrajhar, Jan 20: Karigaon, a small village in Assam’s Kokrajhar district, remained tense on Tuesday following a mob attack over suspected cattle theft that left one person dead and four others seriously injured.

Tensions flared after locals gheraoed the Karigaon police outpost and blocked National Highway 27, demanding justice for the deceased and the arrest of those responsible. Incidents of protest and arson were also reported from the area.

Kokrajhar Police officials told the press that 19 people have been detained so far in connection with the incident. At the time of filing this report, efforts are underway to control the situation and restore normalcy.

“We have started the investigation from last night and till now 19 people have been detained. We are trying to pacify the people and urging them to allow the law and administration to do its duty,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Kokrajhar, Akshat Garg said on Tuesday.

Confirming the developments, the Additional Superintendent of Police, Kokrajhar, Nabanita Sharma said the police initially received information about an accident and immediately shifted the injured persons to the hospital.

“An investigation is underway and further details will be shared,” the officer said.

The matter stems from an incident that occurred around 7.30 pm on Monday at Gouri Nagar along the Gouri Nagar–Mashing Road stretch, when local villagers allegedly tried to stop a vehicle, suspecting its occupants to be cattle lifters.

According to sources, the victims, associated with a road construction project, were returning after a site inspection in the Aoudang area in a vehicle.

As the vehicle reached the Gouri Nagar-Mashing Road stretch, a group of local villagers attempted to stop the vehicle, allegedly suspecting them to be cattle lifters, which led to an accident, and the vehicle skidded off the road.

The mob attacked the occupants and set the vehicle on fire, with the occupants receiving severe burn injuries, the police said.

One of the victims, identified as Sikhna Jwhwlao Bismit alias Raja, later succumbed to his injuries. He was the son-in-law of contractor Moranda Basumatary, who is associated with an ongoing road construction project in the area.

Four others, namely Prabhat Brahma, Jubiraj Brahma, Sunil Murmu and Mahesh Murmu, sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital. Hospital sources said Prabhat Brahma remains in critical condition.

Police and personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services rushed to the spot soon after the incident to bring the situation under control. The Scorpio vehicle involved in the incident was completely gutted in the fire.

Meanwhile, Kokrajhar East MLA Lawrence Islary visited the area and condemned the incident, describing the violence as unfortunate and unacceptable. He said the matter should have been reported to the Karigaon police outpost instead of resorting to mob action.

“The people in the vehicle did not flee. Strict measures must be taken to identify and punish those responsible,” Islary said.

Currently, the situation remains tense in the area with heavy deployment of security forces to bring the situation under control.

This is a developing story and more details are awaited.