Prohibitory orders, internet cut in Kokrajhar, Chirang amid unrest

Kokrajhar, Jan 20: Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS were imposed in Kokrajhar and Chirang districts on Tuesday to maintain public order amid unrest.

In a notification, the District Magistrates of Kokrajhar said the orders were issued in view of “simmering tensions among multiple sections of society and escalating violent activities between two ethnic groups in vulnerable areas of the district.”

Chirang administration said that there are "sufficient grounds for proceeding under Section 163, BNSS, 2023 in order to maintain peaceful environment".

The administration has also temporarily suspended mobile internet services in Kokrajhar and Chirang districts to maintain law and order following the violent mob attack and the unrest that followed, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

In a post on a microblogging platform, Sarma said the decision was taken in the interest of public safety and to prevent the spread of misinformation amid escalating tensions.

Sarma said that senior officials of the district and state administrations are in constant coordination to restore normalcy in the areas.





“The Rapid Action Force of the Central Armed Police Forces has already been deployed to ensure peace and security in the affected areas”, the post in Assamese noted.

Reacting to the situation, Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief Hagrama Mohilary termed the incident “extremely unfortunate” and appealed for calm.

“The Kokrajhar incident is extremely unfortunate for us. There has been some misunderstanding. Whether Adivasi or Bodo, all are part of this region. They are not outsiders. We have to live and work together,” Mohilary said.

He added that there was no need to escalate the situation and alleged third-party involvement.

“One or two individuals may have done something wrong, but this should not be seen as an act of society at large. People have the right to protest, but violence is unacceptable. The administration will take responsibility for bringing the situation under control. There are indications of third-party involvement attempting to exploit the situation politically,” he said.

Nikhil Boro Students’ Union (ABSU) president Dipen Boro also strongly condemned the incident and demanded strict action against the culprits.

“Local residents were familiar with the victims. Even after denying allegations of cattle theft and explaining their frequent visits for construction work, they were brutally attacked. This is unacceptable. We strongly condemn acts where people are beaten and killed like animals,” Boro said.

He urged the Assam government, the Chief Minister, the Director General of Police, the Superintendent of Police, Kokrajhar, and the Deputy Commissioner, Kokrajhar, to order a high-level investigation into the incident.

“Those involved must be arrested immediately and given strict punishment. The protests, blockade of NH-27 and damage to houses must be brought under control by the law and administration. Dialogue with local residents is essential to restore peace,” he added, appealing to people to maintain communal harmony.

Tension remained high in Kokrajhar following protests over the killing in Karigaon. Locals blocked National Highway 27, while two temporary Birsa Commando Force camps — Sidhu Kanhu Bhawan — and several shops were damaged or set on fire in the Karigaon area.

A mob also entered the Karigaon police outpost, prompting police to resort to lathi-charge and tear gas. Several police personnel were injured in the clashes.

Heavy police deployment continues in the area to contain the situation and restore normalcy.