Army flag marches in Kokrajhar as over 1,200 take shelter in relief camps

Guwahati, Jan 21: The Indian Army has stepped up its presence in sensitive areas of Kokrajhar district, conducting flag marches and joint patrols, even as hundreds to flee their homes following mob violence that left two people dead in Karigaon village.

The district administration has set up camps at Karigaon High School and Gwajanpuri Amanpara High School after villagers, particularly from the remote northern parts of Karigaon, fled their homes fearing reprisals.

More than 1,240 people are currently sheltering in relief camps, officials said.

At the relief camps, displaced villagers recounted harrowing experiences of fleeing under threat.





“Ninety-nine families are here. We entered the relief camp around 4 pm yesterday. Before that, we were hiding in the jungle. After the national highway was blocked, offices and belongings were destroyed. Adivasi people were threatened, and we were lucky to survive. Our houses were burned, and important documents and belongings were destroyed,” a local resident said, adding that they believed the violence was the work of miscreants.

A peace meeting involving representatives of various community groups and organisations has been scheduled for 2 pm on Wednesday as part of confidence-building efforts.

Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Akhilesh Singh said security forces are focused on reassuring the public and preventing the spread of rumours.

“People are afraid, and we have provided security. There will be a meeting today regarding the situation. I have assured them of full protection and asked them to trust us. Normalcy has almost returned. The Army, Rapid Action Force, CRPF and Assam Police battalions are all present here. People should not listen to rumours and should have faith in the law,” he said.

In a bid to restore normalcy, the Army carried out a flag march in Kokrajhar town on Wednesday, which officials said helped bring relative calm to the situation.





Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Inspector General of Police Vivek Raj Singh said the situation was being closely monitored.

“At present, the situation is under control and people are cooperating. We are dominating the area and focusing on confidence-building measures. People should verify information they receive and share any inputs with us,” he said.

Army personnel have been patrolling violence-affected areas of Karigaon and nearby localities along with the district administration since Tuesday night.

A total of four Army columns are currently deployed in the district, while one additional company has reached Kokrajhar to reinforce security.

Meanwhile, the Rapid Action Force, along with the CRPF and battalions of the Assam Police, continues to remain deployed in the district. Authorities said vehicle movement on National Highway 27 remains uninterrupted.

The violence reportedly erupted following a road accident on January 19, which escalated into mob unrest the next day, allegedly involving two communities. Arson and clashes followed, leaving two people dead and several homes damaged.

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita continue to remain in force in Kokrajhar and Chirang districts to prevent further escalation.

Senior police officials, including DGP Harmeet Singh, have visited the affected areas to review security arrangements, as authorities work to facilitate the safe return of displaced families and restore normalcy.