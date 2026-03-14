From dominance to decline: Alliances & trust deficit haunt Assam’s regional parties

For decades, Assam’s political landscape was shaped by strong regional movements and parties that emerged from the aspirations of the Assamese people. From the historic Assam Movement to the formation of regional political platforms, the idea of safeguarding Assamese identity, resources and political autonomy has remained a powerful force in the state’s politics.

Yet today, despite the persistence of regional sentiment, regional political parties are struggling to regain their earlier influence.

Alliance politics & electoral compulsions

One of the major challenges facing regional parties today is the increasing importance of alliances in the state’s electoral politics. Leaders within regional parties acknowledge that the political environment has changed significantly, making it difficult for smaller parties to contest elections independently.

Kasturi Chetia Baruah, spokesperson of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), says alliance politics has become almost unavoidable in the current political landscape.

“Because of alliance arrangements, AGP often has to sacrifice several constituencies. As a result, many of our leaders who have long worked in these areas are deprived of contesting elections,” she said.

According to Baruah, this situation has sometimes affected the morale among party workers.

“Our support base has not declined, but when leaders, who have worked for years, do not get the opportunity to contest elections, it can lead to disappointment. Retaining committed leaders and workers under such circumstances becomes a challenge for any political party,” she said.

Baruah noted that in several constituencies where AGP leaders had maintained political influence for decades, the party had to step aside due to coalition arrangements.

“There are seats where AGP leaders have represented people for 20–25 years. Yet, for the larger political objective of maintaining the alliance and governance stability, such compromises have had to be made,” she added.

Despite these challenges, Baruah said the party has worked to overcome internal differences and maintain organisational unity.

“There was a time when internal conflicts affected decision-making in AGP, particularly around 2006 when we narrowly missed forming the government. But after Atul Bora became president, the party has largely overcome those divisions,” she said.

She also acknowledged that forming a government independently has become difficult for regional parties in the current political climate.

“In today’s political environment, it is difficult for regional parties to form a government alone. Alliances have become necessary for political stability. Today, the motive of the Asom Gana Parishad is the development of Assam, and for that we believe a strong NDA government is necessary,” Baruah said.

Trust deficit among voters

While alliance politics may explain part of the challenge, leaders of newer regional parties argue that the bigger issue is a loss of trust among voters.

Raju Phukan, secretary of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), believes that the credibility of regional parties weakened after political shifts surrounding issues like the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“The nationalist consciousness among the people of Assam is still very strong. We saw that clearly during the anti-CAA movement when people from all walks of life took to the streets,” Phukan said.

However, he argued that voters became disillusioned when some regional parties changed their positions after coming to power.

“During the protests against the CAA, many leaders spoke strongly against the law. But later, when they were in power or aligned with the ruling parties, their stand appeared to change. That is when people began to lose trust,” he said.

According to Phukan, the erosion of public confidence has had a significant impact on the fortunes of regional parties.

“Regional parties in Assam have not lost their strength entirely, but they have lost the trust of the people. Once that trust is weakened, rebuilding it becomes a long and difficult process,” he said.

He added that parties like the AJP are attempting to restore that confidence among voters.

“We are working to convince people that we will stand by the interests of Assam and never compromise on issues that affect the state’s future,” Phukan said.

Fragmentation of regional voices

Another factor weakening regional politics is the fragmentation of regional parties, which often compete for the same voter base.

Lakhyajyoti Gogoi, president of the Jatiya Yuva Bahini, the youth wing of Raijor Dal, believes that the absence of unity among regional parties has prevented them from emerging as a strong alternative to national parties.

“Assam is a state where regionalism has deep roots because of its linguistic, cultural and ethnic diversity. In such a context, regional political issues should naturally find acceptance among people,” he said.

However, he pointed out that financial and organisational limitations make it difficult for regional parties to compete effectively.

“Today’s politics has become increasingly resource-driven. Even if a party is formed on strong ideals, sustaining the organisation and supporting workers requires financial resources,” Gogoi said.

He also highlighted the absence of a strong local financial base to support regional political movements.

“Unlike some other states, Assam does not have a large indigenous capital base to support regional politics. As a result, parties often have to depend on outside sources of funding, which creates limitations,” he explained.

According to Gogoi, unity among regional parties could potentially change the political equation.

“If parties like AJP, AGP, Raijor Dal, UPPL and BPF were able to come together on a common platform, a strong regional government could emerge in Assam. But because these forces remain divided, the possibility remains unrealised,” he said.

Resources, identity & regional aspirations

Regional leaders also argue that protecting Assam’s resources and identity remains central to the idea of regional politics. Gogoi said many people feel that natural resources and economic opportunities in the state are increasingly controlled by outside corporate interests.

“One of the concerns among people is that many of Assam’s resources are gradually being handed over to external corporate entities. Regional parties believe that local communities should have a stronger voice in how these resources are used,” the president of Jatiya Yuva Bahini, said.

He also stressed the need for stronger constitutional protections and regional political unity.

“If regional political forces remain committed to their principles and continue working for the people, the possibility of forming a government based on regional aspirations still exists in the future,” he added.

The road ahead

Despite the challenges, many believe that the spirit of regionalism in Assam has not disappeared. Instead, it has entered a more complex phase shaped by national political dynamics, coalition politics and evolving voter expectations.

For regional parties, rebuilding credibility, strengthening organisational networks and possibly forging broader alliances among themselves may be crucial steps toward regaining their influence.

As Assam continues to navigate the balance between regional aspirations and national political forces, the question remains - can regional parties rebuild trust and unity to once again become a decisive force in the state’s politics?