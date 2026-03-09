Assam Congress eyes breakthrough with Raijor Dal amid seat-sharing deadlock

Guwahati, Mar 9: The Congress has expressed optimism that its stalled alliance talks with Raijor Dal could still yield a positive outcome, even as the regional party appears to have distanced itself from negotiations ahead of the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.

Amid the ongoing deadlock over seat sharing, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi, on Monday, said efforts are continuing to reach an understanding with Raijor Dal.

“Efforts are still on from our end on how to conclude alliance talks with Raijor Dal and we are expecting a positive outcome. Our talks over seat sharing are near conclusion with the three parties with whom we held the press conference, and we are waiting for a formal announcement,” he said, during a joining programme in New Delhi where former AGP leader Jayanta Khaund formally joined the Congress.

Earlier on Sunday, Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi had said that talks between the two sides broke down due to the Congress’ unwillingness to concede the Dhing constituency in Nagaon district.

Meanwhile, reacting to the recent seizure of nearly 10 lakh pamphlets in Guwahati and the arrest of four Congress workers by Dispur Police, Gogoi accused the state government of acting out of fear.

“There is a rumour that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is a powerful leader. But today he is so scared of a few pamphlets that our materials were seized. These pamphlets only talk about how the BJP government and the Chief Minister failed to fulfil the promises made to the people of Assam,” he said.

Gogoi further alleged that the action reflected an erosion of democratic practices in the state.

“Do they think seizing the pamphlets will stop people from knowing the truth? Such anti-democratic steps show why people no longer want Sarma as Chief Minister. There is no democracy left if campaigning materials are also being seized,” he said.

Khaund said he would work towards contributing to the party’s efforts for national progress.

“Congress has worked for national progress and I will try to join their efforts and work for the development of the nation,” he said.

Senior Congress leader Jitendra Singh said Khaund had joined the party without any preconditions and could be considered for a ticket if the Central Election Committee found him to be a strong candidate.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, who has been appointed as the observer for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, met Gaurav Gogoi in New Delhi to review preparations for the polls.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Shivakumar said discussions were held on the party’s election strategy and that he was heading to the Congress office for further engagements.

“There was a meeting today regarding the Assam elections, and I am now heading to the Congress office,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Congress also approved the appointment of three new secretaries to the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), strengthening the party’s organisational structure ahead of the upcoming elections.

According to an official communication from the All India Congress Committee (AICC), Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the appointment of Palash Pawan Saikia, Dipankar Bora and Johnson Sangma as secretaries of the APCC with immediate effect.

The appointments will be in addition to the existing secretaries of the state party unit.

With inputs from IANS