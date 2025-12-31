Opposition urges Congress to be flexible in Assam 2026 seat-sharing talks

Guwahati, Dec 31: With Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi announcing that his party will contest 100 out of the 126 seats in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, other constituents of the opposition bloc voiced that the grand old party need to adopt an accommodative spirit for the sake of defeating the BJP-led NDA.

Leaders of various opposition parties told The Assam Tribune that they are optimistic of an amicable seat-sharing arrangement, notwithstanding the State Congress president’s recent remark.

“Gaurav Gogoi had himself announced earlier that seat-sharing talks will be held off camera and not in front of the media. We also believe that the process of seat adjustment should be done through negotiations among the coalition partners and away from the glare of the media. We believe that a situation exists in Assam that if the negotiations are conducted in a proper manner, then seat-sharing can be sorted out without any hassle,” CPI(M) State committee secretary Suprakash Talukdar said.

Asked if he expects the Congress to be more accommodative during seat-sharing talks, Talukdar said, “We hope so. We have no idea about the number of seats claimed by the other parties. So we cannot predict what may be the hurdles and what may be the outcome. If we sit together, then we can arrive at an amicable seat adjustment formula.” Talukdar said the CPI(M) has started electoral preparations in 14 constituencies. “But when we go to the negotiating table, then there will be dialogue and give and take,” he said.

CPI State council secretary Kanak Gogoi said his party wants the seat-sharing issue to be sorted at the earliest. “Our party has identified nine constituencies and we are preparing our election strategy accordingly. Other parties are doing the same. Gaurav Gogoi’s comment could be such a negotiating tactic. That does not mean the parties will remain adamant on their initial claims. Once the talks progress, there will be compromises,” Kanak Gogoi said.

He claimed that opposition unity is of paramount importance. “The leaders of all the opposition parties are aware of the reality. BJP’s election machinery is very strong. We need to adopt an accommodative spirit to defeat the BJP and all of us realise it. We cannot afford to be stubborn. Hopefully, seat-sharing will be finalised in January. And we are hopeful that the Congress will adopt a pragmatic approach,” the CPI leader said.

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) secretary and spokesperson Ziaur Rahman also emphasised the importance of maintaining opposition unity.

“It is a fact that we need an alliance. The BJP can be defeated easily if the opposition contests jointly. So when we sit across the table with our alliance partners, we shall finalise seat-sharing. The conditions of each constituent will come into the picture only when the formal talks are held. What Gaurav Gogoi said is the stand of the Congress party. That is their strategy. Our stand and our strategy could be different. Gaurav Gogoi is only talking about his own party. But when they sit with us, there will be proposals and counter proposals and negotiations. A spirit of accommodation has to be there,” he said.

Rahman added that the AJP is prepared to contest up to 40 constituencies. “However, when a formal invitation for seat-sharing talks come, then our party’s decision making body will decide how far we can climb down,” he said.

Raijor Dal secretary and publicity department in-charge Debanga Sourav Gogoi pointed out that formal seat-sharing talks among the opposition parties is yet to commence.

“Gaurav Gogoi made the remark on behalf of the Congress party. What we want is for the seat-sharing talks to be undertaken at the earliest. There will of course be claims from all the parties. We need to sit down together, discuss the finer points and reach a consensus. There are several parties in the opposition grouping. Therefore, instead of a big brotherly attitude, the Congress party should adopt an accommodative stance. We want a free and frank discussion on seat adjustments,” he said.