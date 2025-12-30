Eviction notices from Dec 30 on PGR, VGR land in Karbi Anglong: KAAC chief

Guwahati, Dec 30: The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) will carry out eviction on all encroached Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) and Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) land in the twin districts within the next 15 days, Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang said, on Monday.

The CEM further added that eviction notices will be issued to encroachers from Tuesday onwards, with only 339 families receiving temporary relief following a Gauhati High Court stay order.

“No business will be allowed to function on PGR or VGR land. Trading licences of those residing or running establishments on such land will be revoked,” Ronghang said, after a three-hour-long meeting with the protesting organisation, demanding immediate eviction of non-tribals from the PGR and VGR lands in the 6th Schedule area.

“We held detailed discussions with the organisations regarding their concerns. After deliberation, it was decided that the KAAC will submit an affidavit before the Gauhati High Court on January 5 regarding evicting the PGR-VGR lands. The organisations will also submit their affidavits on the same day,” he said.

Ronghang clarified that 339 families have approached the High Court and obtained a stay order by challenging the notification issued by the Principal Secretary.

“These 339 families will not be served eviction notices for now, as the matter is subjudice. However, all others occupying PGR and VGR land illegally will be served notices and asked to vacate within 15 days. If they fail to comply, eviction will be carried out,” he stated.

He further announced that after the Magh Bihu in January, eviction operations will be undertaken in Bokoliya. “Following Bihu, eviction in Bokoliya will be conducted in phases. The Council is firm on reclaiming grazing reserve land,” Ronghang said.

Earlier, a tripartite meeting involving the state government, the KAAC and protesters was held on December 26.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assured the agitators that the government would approach the Gauhati High Court seeking an early order on the stay imposed on eviction drives in grazing lands across both districts.

The meetings came in the wake of violence in the Kheroni area of West Karbi Anglong that saw two deaths and at least 173 injured last week.

The unrest reportedly followed police action against a hunger strike demanding the eviction of non-tribals from PGR and VGR land in Kheroni, which later saw protesters torch KAAC chief Tuliram Ronghang’s old residence in Dongkamokam.

Police resorted to firing to disperse the protesters, injuring several people. One injured person later succumbed, while another non-tribal was also reported dead in the violence.

An eviction drive had been initiated last year but was stayed after a petition was filed before the Gauhati High Court, which issued an interim order halting the process.