Karbi bodies condemn violence in West Karbi Anglong, call for peace & dialogue

Jorabat, Dec 24: Amid heightened tensions following violence in West Karbi Anglong, several Karbi organizations operating outside the hill district on Tuesday voiced serious concern over the developments and issued a strong appeal for peace, dialogue and restraint, asserting that legitimate demands must not be pursued through violence.

Addressing a press conference at Sonapur, representatives of multiple Karbi bodies, under the banner of Scheduling Demand Coordination Committee of Karbis (Mikirs), condemned the series of unfortunate incidents that recently occurred in the Kheroni and Donkamokam areas of West Karbi Anglong. The organizations described the prevailing situation as distressing and painful, particularly for Karbi communities residing outside the hill district.

Amar Ronghang, coordinator of the Scheduling Demand Coordination Committee of Karbis (Mikirs) and president of the All Assam Karbi Students’ Association, said, “The demand for protection of Karbi land, including Professional Grazing Reserves (PGR) and Village Grazing Reserves (VGR), is just and rooted in constitutional provisions. However, violence, arson and destruction of property can never be the path to achieving these goals.”

While acknowledging that the demand to safeguard Karbi land and indigenous rights is legitimate, they asserted that resorting to violence is unacceptable.

Referring specifically to the arson attack on the ancestral residence of KAAC Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang, the organizations termed the incident “extremely unfortunate and shameful”. They said such acts of violence not only tarnish the image of the Karbi community but also push society towards division and instability.

They also stressed that all issues, including land-related disputes, can and must be resolved through dialogue, democratic processes, and constitutional and legal means.

They appealed to all stakeholders to exercise restraint and maintain peace and communal harmony. They expressed hope that under the leadership of Tuliram Ronghang, with the cooperation of the administration, a peaceful and lasting solution to the issue is possible.





By

Staff Reporter