No third-party role in West Karbi Anglong violence: Assam CM

Guwahati, Dec 24: As West Karbi Anglong slowly inches back towards normalcy after two day of violent unrest, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday, firmly ruled out naming or speculating on any third-party involvement in the episode.

Responding to press queries on the sidelines of a welfare scheme distribution programme in Namrup, Sarma said his government had anticipated possible unrest ahead of the election season but does not want to attribute it to any third party.

“With elections approaching, we were anticipating such untoward incidents in two or three places. Especially during December and January, we have to be very cautious. I do not want to bring in any third or fourth party into this incident,” the Chief Minister said.

Sarma underlined that violence could not be a solution to any issue and stressed the limits of the government’s authority in matters linked to land and eviction, particularly in areas governed by court orders.

“Violence is not a solution. The Karbi people in Kheroni must understand that we cannot act without the court’s consent. Even if I go against a court order, it would invite contempt proceedings,” he said.

Drawing parallels with eviction drives carried out elsewhere in Assam, Sarma said all such actions had followed prolonged legal battles and judicial clearance.

“People often tell me to carry out evictions here and there. But no government can function in violation of court orders,” he said.

The Chief Minister also expressed disappointment that sections of the Karbi population in West Karbi Anglong had not fully appreciated these legal constraints. He said misunderstandings would be addressed through dialogue once peace was fully restored.

“I am not in a position to say why this has not been understood. But once I meet them, I will explain everything. First, peace must return to the district,” Sarma said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sarma had explained that the unrest in Kheroni stemmed from perceptions among sections of the indigenous Karbi population that non-tribals now outnumber tribals in the area.

“They claim tribals make up 35% while non-tribals account for 65%, and based on this they are demanding eviction from village grazing reserves, professional grazing reserves and government land. This figure itself needs analysis, as no one knows where the ‘35%’ comes from,” he had said.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Minister Ranoj Pegu, who visited the violence-hit areas, announced that the government would convene a tripartite meeting on December 26, involving the state government, the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and representatives of the protesting locals, to resolve the issue through dialogue.