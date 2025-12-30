AJYCP rallies in 4 districts against alleged encroachment in Karbi Anglong

Guwahati, Dec 30: Demanding protection of land and political rights of all indigenous people of Assam, including the Karbi community, the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) on Monday organized protest rallies at the district headquarters of Tinsukia, Lakhimpur, Nagaon and Nalbari.

The organization alleged that large-scale encroachment by outsiders in Karbi Anglong district has posed a serious threat to the existence of the indigenous Karbi people.

It claimed that land in tribal areas, including PGR and VGR zones, has been illegally occupied in violation of constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule.

AJYCP held both the present and previous governments responsible for the situation. “Allowing outsiders to settle in tribal belts and blocks have pushed indigenous communities into an existential crisis. Selective While encroachments are being cleared in other parts of Assam, similar action has not been taken in Karbi Anglong,” it said.

Stating that Karbi Anglong is the only homeland of the Karbi people, the organization warned that continued encroachment could render the community landless in its own land.

It demanded immediate eviction of outsiders from the district and protection of indigenous land and political rights.

The organization further alleged that land in Sixth Schedule areas, tribal belts, blocks and forest areas has been allotted to outsider capitalist and trader groups, adversely affecting the interests of indigenous people across Assam.

Reiterating its long-standing demand, AJYCP called for reform of Assam’s land laws and the enactment of a new, stringent land law to restrict land purchase by outsiders.

Memoranda were submitted to the Chief Minister through the deputy commissioners of the concerned districts, urging immediate steps to safeguard indigenous land rights.