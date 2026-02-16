Assam–Nagaland border row: Fresh flare-up at Merapani; farmers move police

Golaghat, Feb 16: Local farmers under the banner of the Merapani Seed Farm Bhumi Adhikar Dabi Samiti have lodged a complaint at the Merapani Police Station against the Nagaland Agriculture Department following a fresh confrontation along the Assam–Nagaland border in Golaghat.

The complaint comes in the wake of tension that erupted on Monday at the Seed Farm in Bheleuguri. According to local sources, a large contingent of Nagaland Police, accompanied by officials of the Nagaland administration and representatives of the Merapani Village Council (Nagaland), arrived at the site and allegedly threatened to resume construction of permanent RCC structures on disputed land.

Villagers swiftly gathered at the spot, leading to heated exchanges. Residents claimed that the Nagaland Police team was forced to retreat after locals opposed the move.

Anil Bora, Secretary of the samiti, alleged that earlier attempts to construct an RCC structure had been halted by villagers.

“We had stopped the construction earlier and sent the mason workers back. When we saw them coming again, we rushed to the spot. Upon our arrival, the CRPF camp commandant at the Seed Farm sharply disrespected us,” Bora alleged.

He further claimed that a CRPF official questioned whether the villagers had assembled for political reasons. “We do not need such administration. We will compel encroachers to leave this area,” he said.

Prasanta Chutiya, Joint Secretary of the Samiti, expressed suspicion that the proposed structure could later be converted into a Nagaland Police camp.

“Naga representatives decided to construct an RCC building in D Sector of the Seed Farm at Joypur village. We suspect it could be turned into a Nagaland Police camp,” Chutiya said.

He alleged that Nyamo Odyuo, Chairman of the Merapani Village Council (Nagaland), along with members of the Naga community and 20–30 police personnel, had visited the site to discuss construction plans.

“We removed them and warned that the contested land belongs to Assam,” he said.

The land in question reportedly spans nearly 1,200 acres in Sector D and, according to local residents, falls within Assam’s geographical boundary.

The latest episode follows earlier attempts to plant oil palm saplings on the same land, allegedly by the Nagaland Agriculture Department.

Locals had opposed the move, claiming Assamese farmers were being displaced. The saplings were later removed after protests. Fresh preparations for permanent construction allegedly began from Saturday, triggering renewed resistance.

The Merapani sector has witnessed multiple flare-ups in recent months. On February 15, tension was reported in Uriamghat following alleged attacks on CRPF personnel, while on December 15, 2025, panic spread after an alleged armed attack on Assamese villagers.

The recurring incidents highlight the fragile situation in the long-disputed Assam–Nagaland border belt.