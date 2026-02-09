Fresh protests in Golaghat’s Chungajan over alleged Nagaland gate on Assam land

Golaghat, Feb 9: Fresh protests erupted along the Assam–Nagaland border in Golaghat on Monday after members of the Naga community allegedly erected a concrete gate in Chungajan, and named it part of the neighbouring state's Niuland district.

The gate, reportedly called “Shokhevi”, has been constructed on the road connecting the villages of Navamilanpur and No. 2 Shantipur under the Sarupathar sub-division.

Locals allege the structure is an attempt to assert Nagaland’s presence within Assam territory.

In response, residents of Navamilanpur and Mahima villages, along with people from surrounding areas, staged protests demanding the removal of the gate.

Demonstrators alleged that despite repeated appeals, the Assam government has failed to treat the issue with due urgency.

“In villages under the Chungajan Majgaon Panchayat and Panjan Panchayat, the Nagas have constructed a gate on Assam’s land, naming it as part of ‘Niuland district’. Every day, they are coming with aggressive approaches, trying to occupy Assam’s land in one way or another," said a local resident.

He added that despite the involvement of the Assam government, the Centre and the BJP-led government in Nagaland, no one was speaking up for Assam.

Alleging bias by the CRPF, he claimed that objections from the Nagas drew no action, while Assamese voices were allegedly threatened and forced to withdraw. “We demand the gate be removed immediately,” he said.

Border Magistrate Priyamjyoti Phukan and Sarupathar Sub-Divisional Police Officer Dipen Pator were present at the protest site. Protesters also submitted a memorandum to the Border Magistrate of the Sarupathar sub-division.

A local tribal organisation leader Dipen Gogoi said the Assam–Nagaland border dispute is a long-standing problem that has reached a critical stage.

“A month ago, Nagas allegedly set fire to 95 houses located on Assam’s land. Now again, they have come and erected a gate in the Chungajan–Naojan area,” he said.

Gogoi further warned, “With failed assurances on land pattas and border solutions, we warn the BJP government to solve the issues before the upcoming elections, or we will be compelled to take alternative measures.”

Describing absence of representation in state assembly, Gogoi alleged, “All the MLAs that we elect stay silent in the Assembly and all their assurances fall flat. No MLA has ever voiced our concerns.”

The current protest follows earlier border tensions in the area.

In December 2025, clashes and armed attacks on Assamese villagers near Merapani on the Golaghat–Nagaland border reignited concerns about security and encroachment along the inter-state boundary, highlighting the long-standing nature of the dispute.

Protesters said that this alleged attempt to include Assam’s land within Nagaland has deepened local anxieties, prompting organised demonstrations in the Chungajan Majgaon Panchayat area.