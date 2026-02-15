Alleged attack on CRPF triggers tension along Assam–Nagaland border in Golaghat

Jorhat, Feb 15: Fresh tension gripped the Assam–Nagaland border in Golaghat district on Sunday after personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were allegedly attacked by villagers from Nagaland in a disputed border area (DAB) under the Sarupathar subdivision.

The incident occurred in a border village known as Chainpur on the Assam side and Ralan on the Nagaland side, an area that has remained sensitive due to overlapping territorial claims.

According to reports, a petrol pump earlier constructed by Naga groups in the disputed zone had been shut down following joint intervention by the administrations of Assam and Nagaland.

The outlet was allegedly reopened recently without clearance from the Assam government or the Sarupathar sub-divisional administration.





CRPF personnel reportedly went to the site to prevent the reopening of the fuel station when they were allegedly confronted by a group of Naga villagers armed with sharp weapons, sticks and catapults.

Despite being armed, the security personnel were reportedly forced to retreat from the spot.

The development has reignited concerns in the already volatile border belt, where sporadic flare-ups have occurred in the past.

Reacting to the incident, Hemanta Bora, adviser to the Sarupathar unit of the Chutia Students’ Association, alleged that the petrol pump had earlier been closed through coordinated action by both state administrations.

“But when CRPF personnel went to prevent its reopening, Naga villagers allegedly attacked them with sharp weapons. If even CRPF personnel are being forced to retreat, what will happen to ordinary citizens?” he said.

Bora further claimed that just two days prior to the incident, Naga groups had erected a gate at Chungajan along the inter-state border.

He said a similar pattern was now unfolding in Chainpur and urged authorities to take immediate steps to safeguard residents living in border areas.

The organisation also criticised Assam’s Border Development Minister Atul Bora, alleging that he has not visited the Uriamghat–Chungajan stretch of the border in the past five years.

“Whatever responsibility he should have taken as a Border Minister is not visible. He is busy protecting his chair. We strongly condemn his inaction. He does not deserve to remain in the minister’s post,” Bora said.

Authorities from both states have yet to issue an official statement on the incident.