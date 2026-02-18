Assam makes headway in border talks with three states: Bora tells Assembly

Guwahati, Feb 18: The Assam government is in the process of resolving its border disputes with adjoining states, with consensus already reached for some points of difference, the assembly was informed on Wednesday.

Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora said that talks are on at the highest level with Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram, while the matter is before the Supreme Court in the case of Nagaland.

Replying to a question by Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi, Bora said, "In order to resolve longstanding border disputes and clear encroached land, the Assam government has made much progress in talks with the neighbouring states."

He said 12 points of differences were identified with Meghalaya, and regional committees were formed on both sides to resolve these. An agreement was signed between the two states on March 29, 2022, for resolving the disputes in six of these areas.

"In Hahim, among the six areas covered by the agreement, boundary pillars have been erected after the demarcation of the border. In the remaining five areas, details will be shared once the border survey is completed," the minister said.

Three regional committees are taking forward the dialogue for resolving the disputes in the remaining six areas with Meghalaya, he added.

Bora said that both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have agreed for joint survey of 243.85 km of the inter-state boundary.

"Survey of India (SOI) has started the survey in the 38.93 km portion falling under Pakke-Kessang district of Arunachal Pradesh and Biswanath of Assam from February 9 this year. Once the survey is completed, boundary pillars will be erected," he said.

Talks are on at various levels for resolving the boundary dispute with Mizoram, while the case between Assam and Nagaland over the border differences is being heard by the Supreme Court.

Responding to another question by BJP legislator Amiya Kumar Bhuyan on disputes with Arunachal Pradesh, the minister said the two states share an 804.1 km boundary, touching eight districts of Assam and 12 of the adjoining state.

Both states have constituted 12 regional committees for resolving the border disputes, and are taking steps to resolve these issues based on recommendations of these committees, which have jointly toured the areas and held consultations with stakeholders.

The Namsai Declaration was signed by the chief ministers of the two states on July 15, 2022, setting in motion measures to resolve differences in 123 villages of Assam claimed by Arunachal Pradesh.

A MoU in this regard was later signed by the two CMs in the presence of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital on April 20, 2023.

Out of the 123 villages claimed by Arunachal Pradesh, the differences in 71 villages have been resolved, and the process is underway to address the issues in the remaining 52 villages.

Pilot survey work has already commenced in two villages in Assam's Sonitpur district, where the dispute has been resolved, the Minister said.

PTI