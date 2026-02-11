Arunachal–Assam boundary pillar erection begins in Pakke Kessang–Biswanath sector

Itanagar, Feb 11: In a significant step towards resolving the long-standing inter-State boundary issue between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, the process of erecting boundary pillars between Pakke Kessang district of Arunachal Pradesh and Biswanath district of Assam formally commenced on Monday.

State Health Minister and Pakke Kessang MLA Biyuram Wahge described the occasion as historic, noting that the boundary pillar erection works have begun for the first time with the active participation of officials from both States. Representatives of the Survey of India (SoI) are also involved in the exercise, ensuring technical accuracy and neutrality in the demarcation process.

The commencement of the boundary pillar erection follows the landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed earlier between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam to resolve the decades-old boundary dispute, paving the way for lasting peace, harmony, and cooperation between the two neighbouring States.

Wahge stated that the ongoing exercise marks a decisive move from agreement to implementation, and will help eliminate ambiguity over jurisdiction, reduce disputes at the local level, and promote administrative clarity. He added that clear demarcation of the boundary would foster peace and harmony among border communities and strengthen inter-State relations.

Expressing his appreciation, the minister conveyed his gratitude to Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his (Khandu’s) Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma for their sustained commitment to resolving the sensitive boundary issue through dialogue and consensus.