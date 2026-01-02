Assam govt to transfer Rs 2.90 Cr GST from Roi Roi Binale to Kalaguru Foundation

Guwahati, Jan 2: The Assam government will transfer Rs 2.90 crore, the share of the state GST earned from Zubeen Garg's last film 'Roi Roi Binale' to a foundation set up by the late singer, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The state GST will be transferred to 'Kalaguru Foundation' set up by Garg, the chief minister stated at an interaction with the press in a programme titled 'Natun Diner Alap' (Conversations of a new day) on the occasion of the new year.

He further added that the state government will also appoint a Special Public Prosecutor by January 12 to appear in the case related to Garg's death to ensure that justice for Zubeen becomes a reality.

'We are consulting a few criminal lawyers and hope to announce the name by January 6,' Chief Minister informed.

Addressing the ongoing judicial trial, he assured that the state government will also approach the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court for setting up a fast-track court for the hearing of the case.

'The decision in this regard will be taken by the high court, but we will make the request', he said.

Expressing his views on new year, he said “The year 2025 was a very sad year for all Assamese as 'we lost Zubeen and the situation that followed shocked all'.

Garg had gone to attend the North East India Festival at Singapore, where he died under mysterious circumstances while swimming in the sea on September 19.

Assam police investigated the case and submitted the charge sheet within three months but now 'we want justice to be delivered', Sarma said.

The trial of the seven accused in the Zubeen Garg death case began last month at Kamrup (Metro) District and Sessions Court.

The accused persons -- North East India Festival (NEIF) chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer's secretary Siddhartha Sharma, the singer's cousin Sandipan Garg, and his two Personal Security Officers (PSOs) -- appeared from the Baksa Jail while musician Shekharjyoti Goswami and singer Amritprava Mahanta were present online from Haflong Jail.

The SIT had charged Mahanta, Sharma, Goswami and Amritprava with murder in the charge sheet filed before the CJM on December 12.

Garg's cousin and suspended Assam Police officer Sandipan Garg has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, while the singer's two PSOs have been accused of criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust by misappropriating funds or property entrusted to them.

