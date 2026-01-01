Special court, prosecutor planned to speed up Zubeen Garg case: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Jan 1: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thrusday announced a series of decisive legal steps to ensure speedy justice in the case related to popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, which has drawn widespread public attention across the state.

The Chief Minister said that from January 12, the Assam government will appoint a special public prosecutor exclusively to handle the case and accelerate court proceedings.

He added that the government is already in discussions with senior criminal advocates to take up the responsibility, underscoring the seriousness with which the matter is being pursued.

Sarma further informed that the state will also approach the High Court with a request to constitute a special court to fast-track the trial. “The objective is to ensure that justice is delivered without unnecessary delay and in a transparent manner,” he said.

Emphasising the emotional and public significance of the case, the Chief Minister said the government recognises the sentiments attached to it and is committed to ensuring a time-bound legal process.

He reiterated that the move is aimed at restoring public confidence in the justice delivery system while ensuring fairness to all parties involved.