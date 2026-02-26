Assam expands higher education push with youth, research & skill support schemes

Guwahati, Feb 26: In a push towards youth empowerment, skill development and academic excellence, the Assam government, on Thursday, launched a series of flagship initiatives aimed at supporting fresh graduates, research scholars and students across the state.

The schemes, namely Chief Minister’s Jibon Prerana, Jibon Anuprerana and Nijut Babu Asoni, were rolled out during a ceremonial Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) programme held at the Jyoti Bishnu Antarjatik Kala Mandir auditorium in Khanapara.

The initiatives implemented by the Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Department (SEED), are designed to ease the transition from education to employment, promote research and innovation and encourage higher enrolment in colleges.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the Nijut Babu Asoni to address the gap in financial support for male students.

While the Nijut Moina scheme has already boosted enrolment of girl students, the new initiative aims to encourage boys to pursue higher education.

Under the scheme, undergraduate students will receive around Rs 10,000 annually, while postgraduate students will get around Rs 20,000 annually. Students will need to apply through the Samarth portal as per guidelines issued by the Higher Education Department.

“The Nijut Moina Asoni has helped more than 50,000 girl students enrol in colleges. Now we want to ensure that boys also receive support so that higher education becomes accessible to all,” Sarma said.

He emphasised that the scheme would cover first-year undergraduate and postgraduate students, with continued assistance subject to regular attendance and academic discipline.

Under the Jibon Prerana scheme, 48,319 fresh graduates from public institutions across the state received financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month for 12 months through DBT. The assistance aims to help them upgrade their skills, pursue higher studies and explore entrepreneurship.

Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Minister Prashanta Phukan said the scheme was designed to build confidence among young people.

“The Mukhyamantri Jibon Prerana scheme will empower students and help them upskill for the future. Every beneficiary will receive Rs 2,500 per month for one year directly in their bank accounts. So far, 48,319 students have been selected under this initiative,” he said.

The Cabinet Minister also highlighted the research-focused Jibon Anuprerana scheme, under which 2,112 research scholars, including 13 differently-abled scholars, received financial support.

Eligible PhD scholars will get Rs 25,000 per month, while differently-abled researchers will receive Rs 40,000.

“This initiative recognises the dedication of young researchers and encourages them to pursue innovation and new discoveries,” Phukan added.

Highlighting the changing job landscape, Chief Minister Sarma stressed the need for reskilling.

“Many graduates are unable to secure jobs due to limited vacancies. Through Jibon Prerana, we are supporting them for one year so that they can learn new skills and become industry-ready,” he said.

He added that the government was committed to strengthening universities, technical institutions and research ecosystems.

“The world is moving ahead with artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing. Assam must not remain behind. We are bringing modern technologies, automation, AI and data science into our institutions.”

The government also virtually inaugurated new Industry 4.0 technology centres and Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in ITIs and polytechnics across the state.

These facilities are being developed in collaboration with Tata Technologies to modernise technical education and introduce advanced manufacturing, robotics and automation.

Additionally, CoEs are being established in 43 government ITIs and 34 polytechnics to upgrade workshops and align training with industry needs.

So far, centres in three ITIs and three polytechnics have become operational, while additional centres will be completed by June 2026.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said the schemes reflect a holistic approach to education.

“We are supporting students at every stage from matriculation preparation to research. Through Jibon Prerana, Anuprerana and Nijut Babu Asoni, we want to create a culture of learning, research and innovation,” he said.

The Chief Minister also announced upcoming collaborations with Tata Nelco and Dassault Aviation. A specialised aerospace and aeronautical training centre will be set up at Guwahati Engineering College to prepare students for emerging global industries.

Sarma further highlighted the role of Assam Skill University in Mangaldai in driving the next phase of skill development and said the government aims to integrate technical education, advanced labs and global industry exposure.

The government reiterated its commitment to building an educated, empowered and skilled generation.

“These schemes represent our vision of a self-reliant Assam, where young people are equipped with knowledge, innovation and entrepreneurial skills,” Sarma said.