Boys to get Nijut Moina-type incentive scheme in Assam from January 2026

Guwahati, Dec 9: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that the State government will introduce a new incentive scheme for boys – parallel to the Nijut Moina scheme for girls – from January 1, 2026.

The Chief Minister said this while distributing scooters to 11,250 Higher Secondary toppers under the Dr Banikanta Kakati Merit Award.

At the function held at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, he handed over scooters to students who scored 80 per cent and above in the HS examination 2025, including 6,860 girls.

Sarma said that since the launch of the award, the State has provided scooters to 1,86,442 students between 2017-18 and 2024-25, with a total expenditure exceeding Rs 1,043 crore.

However, due to recent changes in implementation, the number of beneficiaries fell sharply this year to 11,250 from 48,673 in 2024.

Sarma explained that the expansion of the Nijut Moina scheme, which now covers more than five lakh girls, has significantly reshaped the contours of student support. To ensure boys are equally encouraged, a corresponding scheme will be rolled out on January 1. He said that the initiative is aimed at nurturing a stronger academic environment across the State.

The Chief Minister urged students to prioritize road safety, advising them not to ride their scooters without a driving licence and to always wear helmets.

He emphasized that positive thinking is crucial during student life, cautioning that negativity often leads young people off track and can push them towards harmful behaviour.

Sarma said that individuals with an optimistic mindset develop stronger self-confidence and resilience, while those immersed in pessimism constantly seek faults and lose direction. Drawing an analogy between human thought processes and artificial intelligence, he said that habits and mindset ultimately shape one’s personality.

Sarma also highlighted the rapid development in Assam’s education and infrastructure sectors, noting that the State now has more than 25 medical colleges, with 15 already functional and 10 at various stages of construction.

He recalled that earlier only exceptionally bright or financially privileged students could pursue medical education, as Assam had only three medical colleges with 250 seats. Today, the number of seats has increased to nearly 2,000 and is expected to reach 5,000 by 2030.

He said the days when students had to travel outside the State for higher education are over, as Assam now has two central universities and around 25-26 State universities, either operational or under construction. The engineering sector, too, has grown significantly, with almost 30 engineering colleges including IIT Guwahati and NIT Silchar.

Sarma further said that Dassault Systèmes has taken steps to set up a facility worth about Rs, 200 crore at Assam Engineering College for building a platform for students in the creation of digital tools. Once this project takes shape, students in Assam will gain training in fields linked to designing complex aerospace products.

He said that his government has also started an institute in Dibrugarh for maritime engineering that teaches ship repairing.

The Chief Minister said that plans are in the pipeline for setting up a Google data centre in Assam and that the State government is also working to establish a mobile manufacturing unit well.

He said that work on the first green hydrogen plant in Numaligarh will start next year and that the government has already allotted land for it. The Chief Minister also said that the State also aims to set up a unit for the production of bio aviation fuel.

He also elaborated on plans for a 3,200 megawatt thermal power plant. A state that once faced severe electricity shortage will supply power to neighbouring states like Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura by 2031, the Chief Minister added.

Secretary (Education) Narayan Konwar delivered the welcome address at the programme, which was also addressed by Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu. Adviser (Higher Education) Prof Debabrata Das, and a host of dignitaries and students were present on the occasion.