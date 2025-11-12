AGP backs ST demand for six Assam communities; plans consultation drive

Dibrugarh, Nov 12: In a significant political shift, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), a key ally in the BJP-led state government, has for the first time taken a firm stand in support of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for six major communities of Assam.

At a time when the Tai Ahom, Moran, Motok, Chutiya, Koch-Rajbongshi and Tea Tribes are staging protests across the state, the AGP on Wednesday reaffirmed its “clear and unambiguous” backing for their long-pending demand for tribal recognition.

“We are clear; we have no second opinion or hesitation that the demand for ST status by the six communities of Assam has and will have full support from the AGP,” said Rajya Sabha MP Birendra Prasad Baishya, after a special party meeting at the Gymkhana Club in Amolapatty, Dibrugarh.

The meeting, attended by senior AGP leaders including MP Phani Bhushan Choudhury, legislators Ramendra Narayan Kalita, Prithviraj Rabha, and Ponakan Baruah, marked what insiders described as a decisive policy statement from the regional party.

Baishya said the demand was “rightful and long overdue”, and added that the party’s decision was formalised during the AGP’s deliberation meeting held in Guwahati on October 24 and 25 under the leadership of party president Atul Bora.

He further announced that the AGP would launch a series of consultations with representatives from all six communities to ensure coordination and collective advocacy.

“We have decided to engage directly with community members and organisations to discuss how to advance their demand and bring it to the floor of the legislative assembly,” Baishya said.

Beginning Thursday, AGP leaders will meet Tai Ahom organisations in Sivasagar, followed by discussions with the Chutiya community later in the evening.

For decades, successive governments have promised but failed to deliver ST status to these communities, leading to growing disillusionment and state-wide agitations.

The AGP’s latest stance, coming from within the ruling alliance, is being seen as a bold political move that could recalibrate the state’s tribal politics ahead of 2026.







