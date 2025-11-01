Chutiya community warns of statewide protest from Nov 26 over ST status delay

Jorhat, Nov 1: The demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the Chutiya community gained momentum on Saturday as thousands of people gathered at the West Jorhat Sports Association Ground for a massive public rally organised by the All Chutiya Jati Sammelan.

The rally, which later marched nearly 2 km to the Jorhat Deputy Commissioner’s office, echoed with slogans against the ruling government, including chants of “Himanta Biswa Sarma murdabad”.

Participants accused both the Centre and the Assam government of betraying the Chutiya people through repeated false assurances over the years.

Addressing the gathering, Mohan Chandra Saikia, a spokesperson of the Chutiya community, said the government’s promises regarding the recognition of six tribal communities, including the Chutiyas, have remained hollow.

“For years, the Centre and the state have made countless promises in the name of tribal categorisation, but nothing concrete has happened,” Saikia said.

“This time, we won’t fall for empty assurances. If the report to be submitted by the ministers on November 25 excludes the Chutiya community, we will launch massive protests across Assam from November 26", he added.

He also accused Tribal Union leader Aditya Khakhlari of deliberately obstructing the inclusion of the Chutiya community in the ST list.

“Aditya Khakhlari has been politically supporting actions that block the categorisation of our community. We question whether he even holds the constitutional authority to do so. This is our final warning,” he alleged.

Highlighting the community’s continued socio-economic struggles, the spokesperson said the Chutiya community remains among the state’s most backward groups.

“Even today, many of our people live by the riverside in traditional bamboo houses. Despite three ministers in the Assam Cabinet belonging to the Chutiya community, not one of them has spoken up for our recognition. We demand that they raise their voices as it’s their duty toward their own people," he said.

Participants at the rally expressed deep frustration with the BJP-led government, accusing it of reneging on its 2014 election promise to grant ST status to six communities, including the Chutiya, Koch-Rajbongshi, Tai Ahom, Moran, Matak, and Tea Tribes.

“Successive governments have ignored our rightful demand. We don’t need more meetings or empty discussions. We want results by December. We won’t plead like beggars, we are demanding our rights. If the government fails again, we will campaign against it in the 2026 elections,” Saikia said.