Tea workers warn of massive protests if CM’s promises are not fulfilled by Nov 25

Jorhat, Oct 25: Mounting frustration among Assam’s tea workers has prompted the Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS) to issue a stern ultimatum to the state government - fulfill promises regarding Schedule Tribe (ST) recognition, land pattas, and wage revision by November 25, or face renewed state-wide protests.

Union leaders from Jorhat and Golaghat announced the decision at a press conference in Jorhat on Saturday.

“We have been protesting for long, including in Dibrugarh on October 13 and Tinsukia on October 8. Land rights and tribal recognition remain our key demands. The Chief Minister spoke about these issues on October 19, but words must now turn into action. We will wait until November 25. If there is no progress, we will launch massive protests again,” a ACMS leader added.

They said a massive public rally planned in the city has been temporarily postponed, citing assurances recently made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

During a central session on October 19, the Chief Minister had pledged legislative discussions on land rights and tribal recognition at the upcoming Cabinet meeting scheduled for November 25.

He also promised to increase representation of the tea community in the Assam Legislative Assembly by 2026

ACMS leaders welcomed the announcements, particularly the commitment to grant land pattas by reclaiming land from tea estate owners.

“A promise that no previous government dared to make,” they said.

However, they emphasised that patience is running thin.

“Our people have been living and working here for generations but are still called a floating population. They are deprived of identity and basic rights,” said an official.

Currently, tea garden workers earn a daily wage of Rs 250, which the union insists must be scientifically revised, especially amid rising inflation and the lack of social security for lakhs of labourers across Assam’s tea estates.

Citing widespread anger, union representatives warned that their movement would regain full strength if promises remain unaddressed.

“We hope the government will ensure that not a single tea worker is deprived of land rights. If justice is not delivered by November 25, there will be a huge outburst,” another leader reiterated.

The tea workers’ protests have already swept through Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sonari and Dhekiakhowa in recent weeks.

Though the Jorhat gathering has been paused for now, union leaders have made it clear that their struggle will continue until the government delivers on its commitments.