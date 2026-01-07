After Amit Shah meeting, Assam CM signals smooth NDA seat-sharing plan

Guwahati, Jan 7: The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Assam will make its seat-sharing arrangements public by or after February 15, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday, signalling that negotiations within the coalition are nearing a decisive phase ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

Speaking to the press at a welfare scheme seed-capital distribution programme in Dhemaji, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who arrived from New Delhi, said he had held detailed discussions on the issue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah

“Last night, I met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief Hagrama Mohilary was also present at the meeting. Earlier, UPPL chief Pramod Boro had discussions with him as well. I also spoke at length with AGP president Atul Bora yesterday,” the Chief Minister said.

Sarma expressed confidence that seat-sharing within the NDA would not pose major hurdles, asserting that discussions with alliance partners had been constructive. “Based on the talks held so far, seat-sharing should not be a problem for the NDA,” he said.

The Chief Minister reiterated that there were no serious differences between the BJP and its allies, including the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).

Earlier, ahead of Amit Shah’s visit to Assam on December 29, 2025, Sarma had maintained that the involvement of the Union Home Minister would be necessary only if alliance partners failed to arrive at a consensus internally.

However, alliance partners have publicly outlined their own ambitions. The AGP has stated that it intends to field candidates in at least one constituency in every district of the state.

AGP MLA Ponakan Baruah has also raised concerns over what he described as the marginalisation of AGP leaders and workers in constituencies currently represented by BJP MLAs.

Another key ally, the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), has earlier indicated its intention to contest the 2026 elections independently.

On December 10, 2025, the party said the move was aimed at strengthening and expanding its organisational base in the region.

Despite these assertions, none of the NDA partners have formally clarified their final stance, keeping their options open as negotiations continue.

With the Chief Minister’s latest meeting with Amit Shah, political observers believe the alliance leadership is moving to iron out any lingering friction and present a united front in the coming weeks.

Union Home Minister Shah is expected to visit the state on January 29.