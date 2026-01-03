Ahead of 2026 polls, AGP eyes 'one seat per district' as BJP talks continue

Guwahati, Jan 3: As Assam’s political temperature rises ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, allies within the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are intensifying efforts to consolidate their grassroots presence, even as seat-sharing talks continue behind closed doors.

With just over two months to go before the election schedule is announced, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its long-time ally, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), are treading cautiously, signalling unity while asserting their respective organisational interests.

AGP MLA Ponakan Baruah has said that although discussions on seat-sharing with the BJP are still underway, the regional party intends to field candidates in at least one constituency in every district of the State.

“AGP and BJP have been in a coalition since 2001. We fought the 2016 and 2021 Assembly elections together and formed the government. In the coming 2026 elections too, there will be an alliance between AGP and BJP. Our aim is to contest at least one constituency in every district across Assam,” Baruah told the press, on Saturday.

However, Baruah also flagged concerns over what he described as the marginalisation of AGP leaders and workers in constituencies represented by BJP MLAs.

“Even after forming an alliance, AGP leaders, workers and volunteers are often deprived of government schemes in areas where BJP MLAs are elected. We want to ensure such a situation does not recur after the 2026 polls,” he said.

From the BJP side, Nalbari MLA and Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah reaffirmed the party’s commitment to the alliance, stressing the importance of a strong AGP within the NDA framework.

“AGP is our alliance partner. It is a regional party that lives in the hearts of the people. It would be wrong to criticise the entire party because of one or two individuals. Even as an alliance partner, we want AGP to remain strong,” he said.

Malla Baruah was speaking after unveiling the statue and vehicle shelter of former AGP minister Nagen Sarma at Old Hospital Square in Nalbari town on Friday evening. Sarma, a two-time AGP minister and former MLA, was killed in a bomb blast at Bahjani in 2000.

Earlier, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said it would not be appropriate for him to comment on AGP’s internal decisions, underlining that alliance-related matters would be settled through formal dialogue.

“AGP can give as many tickets as it wants. But if tickets are to be finalised as part of an alliance, there must be a meeting between AGP president Atul Bora and BJP state president Dilip Saikia,” Sarma said.

Noting that representatives of both parties are part of the State Cabinet, the Chief Minister added that discussions are ongoing. “Once a decision is finalised, we will inform the media,” he said.

As the election countdown gathers pace, the signals from both camps suggest an alliance keen to project stability, even as negotiations continue over seats, influence and ground-level coordination.