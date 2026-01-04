PM Modi invited to Assam on Jan 17–18, Amit Shah on Jan 29: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Jan 4: With the Assam Assembly elections drawing closer, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to visit the state later this month.

Speaking on the sidelines of a felicitation programme at Changsari in North Guwahati, Sarma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to visit Assam on January 17 and 18, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been extended an invitation for January 29.

“We have invited the Prime Minister on January 17 and 18, and the Union Home Minister on January 29,” the Chief Minister said, adding that the detailed itineraries for the proposed visits are yet to be finalised and will be shared once confirmed.

If the Prime Minister’s visit materialises, it would mark Modi’s 37th trip to Assam over the past 11 years.

Preparations, meanwhile, are already underway for what is being projected as one of the state’s largest cultural showcases, with a mass Bagurumba dance performance planned at the Sarusajai Sports Complex on January 17.

Around 10,000 dancers are expected to take part in the event.

On January 2, Sarma, along with Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah, visited the Sarusajai Sports Complex to review preparations and assess logistical arrangements.

The Chief Minister also chaired a detailed review meeting with officials, emphasising precision, discipline and seamless coordination to ensure the smooth execution of the event.

Addressing preparations earlier, Borah said Sarusajai would host multiple rehearsal sessions from January 12 to 15, involving artistes from across Assam.

“These rehearsals are crucial so that every participant clearly understands the formations, rhythm and process, enabling a flawless and visually striking performance,” the Minister Borah said, describing the event as a moment of pride and a powerful display of Assam’s cultural heritage.

Union Home Minister Shah had last visited Assam on December 29, during which he inaugurated several major infrastructure and cultural projects, including the Jyoti–Bishnu Antarjatik Kala Mandir, the new Police Commissionerate building and an integrated command and control centre aimed at strengthening urban security.