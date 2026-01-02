10,000 Bagurumba dancers to perform at Sarusajai in PM Modi’s presence on Jan 17

Guwahati, Jan 2: Preparations are underway for one of Assam’s largest cultural show, with 10,000 Bagurumba dancers set to perform at Sarusajai Sports Complex on January 17 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Providing details of the schedule, Assam Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah said that artists from across the state will begin intensive rehearsals from January 12.

The rehearsals will continue for four consecutive days to ensure coordination, discipline, and artistic excellence among the performers.

“From January 12, 13, 14 and 15, Sarusajai will host rehearsals involving artists from different parts of Assam. These sessions are crucial so that every participant clearly understands the process, formations, and rhythm, allowing them to deliver a flawless and visually stunning performance,” Borah said.

He added that January 16 has been designated as a rest day for the performers, keeping in mind the scale of participation and the physical demands of the traditional dance form.

“After days of rigorous practice, the dancers will be given a full day to rest and recuperate,” he noted.

The highlight of the programme will take place on the evening of January 17, when the mass Bagurumba performance will be staged before the Prime Minister and other dignitaries.

“On January 17 evening, in the presence of the Prime Minister, 10,000 Bagurumba dancers will take the stage together. It will be a moment of pride for Assam and a powerful representation of our cultural heritage,” Borah said.

Bagurumba, a traditional dance of the Bodo community, is known for its graceful movements inspired by nature.

Elaborate logistical arrangements will be made at Sarusajai to accommodate the massive number of performers, including rehearsal management, safety measures, and coordination.