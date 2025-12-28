BJP-AGP seat-sharing on track, no Home Minister talks planned: Assam CM

Guwahati, Dec 28: Putting to rest speculation over seat-sharing negotiations within the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday, asserted that there was no disagreement between the BJP and its ally, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).

Reiterating unity between the two partners, Sarma categorically ruled out any friction. “There is no problem between the AGP and the BJP over seat-sharing. Our coordination is intact and based on mutual understanding,” he said.

Clarifying the nature of recent and upcoming engagements, Sarma said no formal political talks on seat-sharing have been scheduled during the Assam visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 29.

He noted that Shah is expected to meet senior AGP leaders in Borduwa and at Swahid Smarak, but stressed that these meetings “should not be interpreted” as official seat-sharing negotiations.

“This time, political talks have not been scheduled. The Home Minister will meet Keshab Mahanta in Borduwa and Atul Bora at Swahid Smarak, but there are no official discussions planned,” Sarma said, seeking to dispel speculation of high-level negotiations.

The Chief Minister further underlined that the involvement of the Union Home Minister would come into play only if talks within the alliance fail to reach a consensus.

“I believe official discussions with the Home Minister will be scheduled only if there is no understanding between the parties. Only a lack of understanding will take the talks to the Home Minister level. Otherwise, discussions will remain between us,” he added.

On seat-sharing, Sarma said the BJP follows a clearly defined internal structure, with negotiations restricted to a limited leadership channel.

“Regarding seats, only Dilip Saikia and I will hold discussions. The BJP’s structure is not such that everyone gets involved. On seat-sharing, it will be only Saikia and me,” he said.