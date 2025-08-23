Afforestation halted in Uriamghat as Assam–Nagaland opt for status quo pending SC verdict

Uriamghat, Aug 23: The proposed joint tree plantation programme on recently cleared land in the disputed Rengma Reserved Forest along the Assam–Nagaland border in Golaghat was abruptly canceled on Saturday following a closed-door meeting between officials of both states.

Assam Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Sarupathar MLA Biswajit Phukan, and Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y. Patton, accompanied by two MLAs, met in Bidyapur, Uriamghat, to discuss the second phase of eviction and the planned afforestation drive. Forest workers had already arranged saplings for both delegations, but after a three-hour deliberation, leaders from both sides decided to cancel the event.

Speaking to the press after the meeting, Patton said, “We will maintain status quo in the area. The matter is still before the Supreme Court. Until then, there will be no more afforestation and no more boundary pillars. Any existing fencing and pillars will be removed.”

Assam Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, however, maintained a firm stance on eviction. “Eviction will continue, and the Chief Ministers of both states will be briefed on the outcome of today’s discussions. We hope they will arrive at a final decision. If the Supreme Court rules that the area belongs to Nagaland, so be it. If the ruling says it belongs to Assam, then it is Assam’s.”

The development comes against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the border area, where alleged Naga miscreants have been accused of torching houses, firing blanks, harassing picnic-goers, and even issuing eviction notices to residents of Chetiagaon village. Locals in the region continue to live in fear amid the territorial dispute.

On August 9, plantation activities began on cleared land amid alleged post-eviction land grab attempts by residents from across the interstate border. Local residents, along with officials from various departments, including the Forest Department, took part in the programme, which aimed to plant around 15,000 saplings across nearly 60 hectares of cleared land.

Meanwhile, the Gauhati High Court had indefinitely stayed the second phase of eviction in the area scheduled for August 24, further complicating the matter.