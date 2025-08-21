Assam–Nagaland border row: Naga council serves eviction notice to 10 Uriamghat households

Golaghat, August 21: The simmering tensions along the Assam–Nagaland border in Uriamghat took a fresh turn on Thursday after the village council of three Nagaland villages issued eviction notices to ten households living in No. 1 and No. 2 Chetia Gaon under the Rengma Forest Reserve in Assam.

The notice, issued by the councils of Ronsuyan, Chandalashung New, and Jandalashung villages in Wokha district, directed the families to vacate the area within seven days.

“Within the jurisdiction of all the villages, no illegal immigrants will stay here,” the notice, a copy of which is with The Assam Tribune, read.

The notice also claimed that the decision was taken during a joint meeting with the heads of the two Assamese villages.





The notice served by the Naga village council. (AT Photo)

However, local sources alleged that the signatures of both village headmen were obtained under “false pretences” by the Naga council during a closed-door meeting on August 18.

The development has sparked fears that the two villages may be shown under the jurisdiction of Nagaland’s Wokha district.

Reacting to the development, the Dhanshiri sub-divisional unit of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) asserted that the villages would not be allowed to come under Nagaland.

“We won’t let these two villages go under Nagaland’s jurisdiction. Since the Chief Ministers of both states are scheduled to visit Uriamghat for an afforestation programme on August 27, we expect them to arrive at a concrete resolution to the issue,” said Bikash Bora, president of the unit.

Tensions have been high along disputed area belt (DAB) of Golaghat since August 2, when around 8,900 bighas of encroached forest land were cleared during the first phase of an eviction drive.

The situation escalated further on Independence Day, when three Assamese youths were allegedly assaulted and shot at by armed miscreants from Nagaland in Merapani.

Meanwhile, afforestation work at recently cleared land in Madhupur was disrupted on Thursday after Naga locals from across the interstate border confronted Assam officials, asserting the land fell under Nagaland’s jurisdiction.

A heated exchange ensued between Assam officials and the locals at the site, leaving the situation tense in the area.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sarma has categorically denied reports of tension with Nagaland in Uriamghat.

“I spoke to Nagaland Chief Minister an hour ago and he will be issuing a press release on the issue soon. All press reports on tension in the area are false. Both Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister and Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary will be present for the afforestation programme," he said.

The 512-km Assam–Nagaland boundary has remained unsettled for decades, often witnessing violent flare-ups over land, resources, and encroachment.