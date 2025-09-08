‘ABSU cannot shelter UPPL & call for unity’: BPF chief hits back at Dipen Boro

Chirang, Sept 08: With just two weeks to go before the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections on September 22, tensions between the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) have come into the open.

Accusing ABSU president Dipen Boro of “sheltering” the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary said the students’ body had no right to question his efforts for a potential alliance with the Pramod Boro-led party.

“Is he speaking as the president of ABSU or as the president of UPPL?” Hagrama asked, addressing the press on the sidelines of a public meeting in Bijni on Monday.

He further alleged that Dipen was indirectly helping the rival UPPL, pointing out that the party’s operations were being conducted from the ABSU office.

“They are providing UPPL shelter and then asking me to forge an alliance? That is impossible. ABSU cannot shelter UPPL and call for unity,” he said.

Mohilary also dismissed any links with the students’ body, adding, “I do not want to mingle with ABSU or their president.”

On the possible outcome of the September 22 elections, the BPF chief claimed, “UPPL can never win six to seven seats in BTC. If luck works in their favour, they might get one or two.”

Discussing the issue of de-voter lists in the region, Mohilary said, “Following the laws, as a solution to de-voters, our party will move forward in helping people of all communities. We will also work to provide land pattas to the people, ensuring residents of the BTR are protected from eviction drives.”

Earlier in July, ABSU had appealed to both BPF and UPPL to contest the BTC elections as allies. While BPF initially expressed “no objection”, Hagrama insisted that any alliance must be backed by written commitments rather than verbal assurances.

After a series of failed discussions, Mohilary announced on August 10 that BPF would contest the BTC elections independently, effectively ending speculations over a Bodoland alliance.