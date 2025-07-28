ABSU urges BPF & UPPL to join hands ahead of BTC polls, says it's people's will

Guwahati, July 28: With the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections on the horizon, the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) have made a fresh appeal to the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) to contest the polls as allies, citing the larger interest of the Bodo community.

Speaking at a press conference in Udalguri on Monday, ABSU president Dipen Boro urged the two major regional parties to open channels of dialogue and work towards a united front.

“We appeal to both regional parties to unite and contest the election together. This is not just ABSU’s request—it is the people’s desire,” said Boro.

He revealed that preliminary discussions regarding an alliance had taken place in 2024, with both UPPL president Pramod Boro and BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary initially showing interest.

However, the talks failed to make headway. “With the BTC elections now around the corner, we once again appeal to both parties to revisit those talks. The people want unity, and we are hopeful that a way forward can be found,” he added.

Boro underlined the need for regional solidarity in the face of rising influence of national parties.

“Yes, national parties will come and lend support, but it’s time the regional forces stand together and lead the way,” he said.

However, relations between the UPPL and BPF remain tense. On July 25, UPPL chief Pramod Boro launched a scathing attack on Mohilary, accusing him of political inconsistency.

“Hagrama says one thing in the morning and changes it by evening. This kind of politics lacks sincerity,” he said, also criticising Mohilary’s absence from BTC meetings in recent years.

Meanwhile, the BJP—an NDA ally of the UPPL—has announced its decision to contest all 40 BTC seats independently.

At a high-level meeting in Guwahati on July 19, BJP leaders including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and State BJP president Dilip Saikia laid out the party’s campaign roadmap.

Sarma is expected to tour all BTC constituencies between August 2 and 20.

The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), another NDA constituent, is also likely to field candidates in around 10 seats, signalling a broader trend of allies going solo in the upcoming council elections.