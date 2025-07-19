BJP holds high-level strategy meet ahead of BTC polls in Guwahati

As part of its preparations for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), the State BJP held a high-level strategic organisational meeting here on Thursday evening.

The meeting, which continued till late evening, was chaired by State BJP president Dilip Saikia.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, and State BJP in-charge Harish Dwivedi were present on the occasion.

In-depth discussions on the roadmap and election strategy for BTC polls took place during the event.

Senior office bearers of the State BJP, presidents of all BJP morchas in Assam, members of the BTC Election Core Committee, district presidents and general secretaries of all five BTC districts, district in-charges and co-in-charges, ministers, and organizational in-charges assigned to the BTC, morcha presidents of BTC’s five districts, presidents of all 40 mandals within the BTC, and conveners of the IT and social media teams, along with BTC constituency-level in-charges, also attended the meeting.

Delivering the keynote address, Chief Minister Sarma called upon all the party members to dedicate themselves wholeheartedly to strengthening the party organisation at the grassroots level.

Sarma also announced that he will personally participate in meetings in each of the BTC constituencies from August 2 to August 20.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal urged the party functionaries to win the trust of the people across all parts of BTC through dedicated, disciplined, and tireless efforts.

Dwivedi and State BJP organisational general secretary GR Ravindra Raju provided detailed analysis on strengthening the party’s organisational structure and election preparedness.

Following the core meeting, a separate meeting of the State-level office bearers of the BJP was convened during which further strategic planning and organisational assessments were made.









By

Staff Reporter