BTC polls: Election officials trained, 27 all-women stations introduced in Kokrajhar

Kokrajhar, Sept 8: Preparations for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Election 2025 are in full swing in Kokrajhar, with election cells working actively to ensure smooth, free, and fair conduct of the polls.

The first phase of training for Presiding Officers and Polling Officers of the district was successfully held on September 6 and 7 across all three sub-divisions.

The sessions took place at Kokrajhar University for Kokrajhar Sadar Sub-Division, Gossaigaon College for Gossaigaon Sub-Division, and Kazigaon MV School and Kazigaon High School for Parbatjhora Sub-Division.

Election Observers Anupam Choudhury, ACS, and Md. Jabed Arman, ACS, supervised the training at Kokrajhar Sadar in the presence of the District Commissioner & Returning Officer (DC & RO), while Satyajit Chetia, ACS, and Firdus Alom Sheikh, ACS, oversaw the sessions at Gossaigaon.

At Parbatjhora, the training was supervised by Tahidur Rahman, ACS. The observers reviewed the preparedness of polling personnel and monitored the sessions alongside the respective SDO(C) & ROs.

District Commissioner & Returning Officer, Kokrajhar, Masanda M. Pertin, IAS, addressed the officials during the training, stressing their crucial role in upholding transparency, fairness, and integrity during the elections.

She underlined the need for strict adherence to polling procedures and announced the introduction of 27 all-women polling stations in Kokrajhar for this election—an initiative aimed at enhancing women’s participation. She further encouraged steps to increase the number in future polls.

The training was conducted under the overall supervision of the DC & RO, the In-Charge Training Cell, senior district officials, and master trainers appointed for BTC Election 2025.

The second phase of training, comprising group sessions for polling personnel, will be held on September 13 and 14 at Kokrajhar University, Gossaigaon, and Parbatjhora training venues.

Meanwhile, the second phase randomisation of ballot boxes is scheduled for September 9 under the supervision of the DC & RO in the presence of Election Observers, Assistant Returning Officers (AROs), and representatives of political parties.